Texas A&M Just Lost Its First Player to the Transfer Portal

The Texas A&M Aggies are set to lose several impact players heading into the 2026 season.

One area that will be affected the most, though, is guard play, as the veteran options expire their eligibility.

There is not much room to afford any departures in the transfer portal. However, one promising guard who showed flashes late in the season — and has plenty of experience with head coach Bucky McMillan — plans to enter the transfer portal when it opens on Tuesday, April 7.

Josh Holloway To Enter Transfer Portal Ahead of Senior Season

Texas A&M Aggies guard Josh Holloway sets the play during the second half against the Ole Miss Rebels at Reed Arena. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Aggies were an older team last season, relying on veterans looking for new opportunities to replenish the losses suffered during the last transfer portal cycle. Guards Rylan Griffen, Jacari Lane, Ali Dibba and Marcus Hill were all in their final seasons of eligibility, though Hill is expected to petition for an additional year.

With so many guards on their way out, one player who could have expected an increased role in 2026 was guard Josh Holloway. A former zero-star recruit, the 6’1” guard got his start at Samford under McMillan, and he followed his head coach to Aggieland for the 2025 season.

However, he is expected to enter the transfer portal when the window opens this week, according to Sam Kayser of League Ready. Holloway has one season of remaining eligibility after spending two years with the Bulldogs and one with the Aggies.

In 2025, Holloway played a rotational role on a team with lots of guard play and in a system that utilizes a deep bench. He was ninth on the team in total minutes, but he played 13.4 minutes per game — a nearly 40% dip from the previous season with Samford (23.0).

Texas A&M Aggies guard Josh Holloway drives to the basket as Ole Miss Rebels guard AJ Storr defends during the second half at Reed Arena. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Holloway averaged 4.6 points and 1.8 assists per game, and he arguably saved his best game for his last appearance. In the Round of 32 loss to Houston in the 2026 NCAA Tournament, he scored 12 points off the bench. He added four rebounds, three assists and went 4-for-6 from the field.

His best season statistically came in 2024. He averaged 7.9 points, 2.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game while starting 11 games as a sophomore. His efficiency jumped up significantly in 2025, though, shooting 50.5% from the field and 40.0% from deep on a career-low 0.9 attempts per game.

Heading into his senior season, the under-recruited guard is likely looking for an opportunity to play a bigger role, which could have come with Texas A&M. Pop Isaacs could be one of the Aggies’ leading guards, with Holloway having a major role as well.

After three seasons with McMillan, he is looking for his next opportunity. Holloway is from Tennessee and attended St. George's Independent School in Memphis and Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Va. He had offers from Chattanooga, Georgia State and Rider, though he may be more on the radar than he was coming out of high school.

Texas A&M invested in McMillan by issuing him a contract extension and is reportedly set to divert more NIL attention to the men’s basketball team. Finding strong guard options will be a priority, particularly a playmaker who can create shots for himself and others.

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