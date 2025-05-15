Texas A&M Aggies' Star Transfer Impresses With Explosive NBA Combine Performance
Mackenzie Mgbako will have a decision to make by June 15, whether to return to college basketball and suit up for Texas A&M or enter the 2025 NBA Draft.
This uncertainty follows a standout performance at the NBA Draft Combine, where he dropped 41 points in 41 minutes during a scrimmage.
A former five-star recruit and top-10 player in the 2023 class, Mgbako originally committed to Indiana, where he played two seasons. In his final year with the Hoosiers, he averaged 12.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, shooting 44% from the field.
He surprisingly transferred to Texas A&M on April 17 after being heavily pursued by Will Wade's NC State.
The former McDonald’s All-American earned an invite to the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago after a strong showing at last weekend’s NBA G League Elite Camp.
At the camp, Mgbako posted game-highs in both of his games, recording 19 points and four rebounds in the opener and 22 points and seven rebounds in the second game per Travis L. Brown of KBTX.
Attending the combine doesn’t necessarily mean Mgbako will declare for the NBA Draft. Many players use the opportunity to gauge their draft stock and weigh their options.
To ease the 12th Man’s concerns, Mgbako praised Bucky McMillan and Texas A&M during an interview with 247Sports’ Isaac Trotter.
“Texas A&M (is a) great, great college to be at,” Mgbako said. “I feel like it is a great atmosphere. Great fan base. Coach Bucky McMillan and (assistant) coach (Kyle) Keller, great coaches, (assistant coach) Frank Haith.”
The NBA’s early entry withdrawal deadline is June 15 at 5 p.m. ET. If Mgbako hopes to return for his senior season with the Aggies, he’ll need to pull his name from draft consideration by then.