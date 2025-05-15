All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies' Star Transfer Impresses With Explosive NBA Combine Performance

The former five-star recruit lit up the NBA Draft Combine and now has until June 15 to decide if he’ll return to Texas A&M for his senior season.

Diego Saenz

Mar 13, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Mackenzie Mgbako (21) shoots the ball while Oregon Ducks guard TJ Bamba (5) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Mar 13, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Mackenzie Mgbako (21) shoots the ball while Oregon Ducks guard TJ Bamba (5) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Mackenzie Mgbako will have a decision to make by June 15, whether to return to college basketball and suit up for Texas A&M or enter the 2025 NBA Draft.

This uncertainty follows a standout performance at the NBA Draft Combine, where he dropped 41 points in 41 minutes during a scrimmage.

A former five-star recruit and top-10 player in the 2023 class, Mgbako originally committed to Indiana, where he played two seasons. In his final year with the Hoosiers, he averaged 12.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, shooting 44% from the field.

Texas A&M's
Indiana's Mackenzie Mgbako (21) shoots over UCLA's Kobe Johnson (0) during the Indiana versus UCLA men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He surprisingly transferred to Texas A&M on April 17 after being heavily pursued by Will Wade's NC State.

The former McDonald’s All-American earned an invite to the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago after a strong showing at last weekend’s NBA G League Elite Camp.

At the camp, Mgbako posted game-highs in both of his games, recording 19 points and four rebounds in the opener and 22 points and seven rebounds in the second game per Travis L. Brown of KBTX.

Attending the combine doesn’t necessarily mean Mgbako will declare for the NBA Draft. Many players use the opportunity to gauge their draft stock and weigh their options.

To ease the 12th Man’s concerns, Mgbako praised Bucky McMillan and Texas A&M during an interview with 247Sports’ Isaac Trotter.

“Texas A&M (is a) great, great college to be at,” Mgbako said. “I feel like it is a great atmosphere. Great fan base. Coach Bucky McMillan and (assistant) coach (Kyle) Keller, great coaches, (assistant coach) Frank Haith.”

The NBA’s early entry withdrawal deadline is June 15 at 5 p.m. ET. If Mgbako hopes to return for his senior season with the Aggies, he’ll need to pull his name from draft consideration by then.

feed

Published
Diego Saenz
DIEGO SAENZ

Diego Saenz is a junior Sport Management student at Texas A&M University, originally from Torreón, Mexico, and raised in Cedar Park, Texas. His passion for sports, especially fútbol and football, has been evident since a very young age. In his free time, he enjoys reading, watching games, listening to podcasts, and spending time with friends.

Home/Basketball