Texas A&M Aggies Land Former 5-Star Out of Transfer Portal
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan has landed his biggest commitment out of the transfer portal since taking over the job.
Per reports from On3's Joe Tipton, the Aggies have secured a commitment from Indiana Hoosiers transfer forward Mackenzie Mgbako, a former five-star recruit and McDonald's All-American. He was recently in College Station for a visit.
The news of Mgbako's decision is a bit of a surprise, as N.C. State and new head coach Will Wade were seen as the frontrunners to land him. However, McMillan is proving that he can recruit at an elite level, as the Aggies now have a go-to scorer for next season.
Over the past two seasons at Indiana under head coach Mike Woodson, Mgbako averaged 12.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists while starting 64 of 65 games. In November, scored a career-high 31 points in the season-opening win over SIU Edwardsville, a team that ended up being the No. 16 seed in the Midwest region of the NCAA Tournament. He also had 25 points and four rebounds against Providence at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Overall, Mgbako scored in double figures 19 times this past season.
Mgbako immediately headlines a Texas A&M transfer class that currently includes North Alabama guard Jacari Lane and Kansas Jayhawks forward Zach Clemence. The Aggies still have a ton of work to do in order to fill out the roster but are off to an impressive start this offseason despite getting the process started later than most teams around the country.
"I mean, taking over a program in April and having just one player I know sounds crazy, but that's not an excuse or anything, I'm just telling the facts of college basketball. We're going to have to get to work immediately," McMillan said after being hired.
The Aggies will now look to stay hot on the recruiting trail as McMillan and staff aim to build an SEC-level roster for next season.