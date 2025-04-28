Texas A&M in Contention for Kansas Guard in Transfer Portal
When Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan took over the Fightin’ Farmers basketball program, the roster was a completely blank slate.
But now with the framework of a team beginning to form, McMillan and his staff are keying in on Kansas junior guard Rylan Griffen, as reported by On3’s Joe Tipton.
In his last season with the Jayhawks, Griffen put up 6.3 points per game, 1.4 assists and 2.1 rebounds in the team’s disappointing season. The Dallas, Texas native was expected to play a major role for the Jayhawks next season before he entered the transfer portal.
Prior to his time at Kansas, Griffen played an integral role in Alabama’s 2023-24 Final Four appearance. In his sophomore season, he played a significant role in the Crimson Tide’s success. Standing at six-foot-six, Griffen averaged 11.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. Griffen’s familiarity with SEC talent and play-style would be a vital addition to a new A&M regime that is largely experiencing the conference for the first time.
If he were to commit to the Aggies, Griffen would be bolstering McMillan’s squad of stellar shooters. As a sophomore, Griffen shot over 39 percent from beyond the arc, a trait that helps McMillan execute his signature “Bucky Ball” style. Griffen would also be joining former Kansas teammate Zach Clemence, who announced his commitment to the Aggies earlier this month.
“We want to have great personnel involved in our program. When we get those personnel, the correct people here, we want them to develop as a person. We want them to develop academically. We want them to develop athletically. And then when they're done here, we want them to be able to pursue their professional dreams.- Texas A&M coach Bucky McMillan
McMillan and his staff have accumulated quite the team in a short time frame through the transfer portal. The portal class features Marcus Hill from N.C. State, Mackenzie Mgbako from Indiana, Jacari Lane out of North Alabama and Josh Holloway who followed McMillan from Samford.
Other programs in the mix for Griffen include Alabama, Miami and Missouri.