Texas A&M Basketball's SEC Schedule Has Been Revealed

Save the dates. Make plans accordingly.

Texas A&M basketball now officially knows all of its opponents and the dates for this season after the conference announced the entire slate of games for the upcoming season.

The Aggies are going into Year 2 under head coach Bucky McMillan and have a roster full of talent that is capable of winning the league and cutting down the nets in the NCAA Tournament. There are several key returners, including Mackenzie Mgbako and Zach Clemence, alongside newly added pieces such as PJ Haggerty, who is expected to help elevate this program to the next level.

With lots of new faces coming to Aggieland but pieces still left from last year’s squad, it is going to be one of the most highly anticipated seasons in a long time as the 18-game schedule is brutal but doable. Here is more on what the slate of SEC games looks like.

Texas A&M SEC Schedule

Opening up the year at Reed Arena to start conference play will be a massive rematch against Auburn. Lots of people remember how that contest went last season at Neville Arena, and both schools are going to remember it for a very long time. Don’t be a millisecond late for that one on January 2.

Following the opener in Aggieland, there is a two-game stretch where the Maroon and white hit the road for a contest on either January 5 or January 6 to take on Missouri before battling South Carolina on January 9.

Next up is another two-game stretch, but this time at home, where the Aggies will take on Arkansas on January 12 or January 13 before facing LSU over the weekend on January 16.

One of the biggest games on the road then takes place on January 19 or January 20 against Florida before heading to Oxford, Mississippi to take on Ole Miss on January 23.

The Fighting Farmers return to Reed Arena for a mid-week contest against Tennessee on January 26 or 27 before turning right back around and catching a flight to take on Vanderbilt on January 30.

In early February, there is a matchup with the Sooners on either February 2 or February 3. Back-to-back matchups with both Bulldog teams then take place.

Mississippi State will host A&M on February 6 before a much-needed bye before the next game with Georgia, which occurs at home on February 13.

A short trip down the road to Austin, Texas is then scheduled to happen during the week on either February 16 or February 17 to take on the Burnt Orange.

There is also a nice break staying in the state, as two more games take place in Aggieland: Vanderbilt visits town on February 20, followed by a matchup against Alabama on February 23 or February 24.

Only two roads remain in the regular season slate before the SEC Tournament and the NCAA Tournament begin. Those two massive showdowns occur at LSU on February 27 before the colossal matchup with Kentucky on March 2 or March 3.

Closing out the regular season at home is the long-awaited Lonestar State Showdown against Texas on March 6. The SEC Tournament runs from March 10 to March 14 in Nashville, with the NCAA Selection Show taking place on March 14.