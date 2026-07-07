How Much of A Threat Is Tennessee to Texas A&M in 2026?

The Texas A&M Aggies make way for their long-awaited return to Kyle Field with the start of the 2026 season sitting right around the corner. The Aggies will take plenty of excitement and expectations into week one of the season when they hit the field against the Missouri State Bears on September 5.

And while the Aggies should get a good start to the season as they begin with a three-game home stand and once face their toughest challenge until week four of the season, Texas A&M will still have a challenging schedule, especially towards the final weeks of the regular season.

One of the challenges the Aggies will face is welcoming the Tennessee Volunteers to College Station for the Maroon and White's second-to-last home game of the season. The November 14 matchup has a chance to be held under the lights at Kyle Field, depending on both teams' record at the time, as the Volunteers project as an interesting opponent.

Tennessee Could Prove to Be an Interesting Challenge

Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel looks on against the Florida Gators during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M will face teams that will undoubtedly be some of the top teams in the SEC, facing the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Texas Longhorns, and a restored LSU Tigers that will have a wave of momentum; however, the Volunteers could enter those conversations depending on whether some questions surrounding the team get resolved.

The Volunteers have been hovering around the second tier of the SEC since the hiring of head coach Josh Heupel, who heads into his sixth season in Knoxville. Heupel took over a program that went 3-7 the year prior, and in five seasons as the Volunteers' head coach, Tennessee has compiled a 45-20 record.

The best season the Volunteers have had under Heupel was the 2024 season, where Tennessee ended the season with a 10-3 record, reached its first-ever College Football Playoff and won 10 games for the second time in three years.

Tennessee took a bit of a step back in 2025 when it missed the College Football Playoff and ended with an 8-5 record.

Now as Heupel heads into his sixth season in charge, he has a big question in his hands which could define the Volunteers' season and affect the matchup against the Aggies, who will be Tennessee's starting quarterback in 2026.

The Volunteers will be having an open quarterback battle as they head into fall camp between true freshman Faizon Brandon and redshirt freshman George MacIntyre. Brandon heads to Knoxville with plenty of excitement as a five-star prospect and the No. 3 quarterback in the class of 2026 while

MacIntyre has a year of experience in Tennessee's system to his advantage.

Tennessee looks to get back to the form and the momentum it had built a few seasons ago, and figuring out the quarterback position could be the biggest thing for that to happen. And when it comes to the matchup against the Aggies, the Volunteers could be a difficult matchup when they meet late in the season.

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