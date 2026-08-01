How Texas A&M Could Benefit From College Football's New 2022 Eligibility Ruling
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The Texas A&M Aggies and head coach Mike Elko are looking to build off of a historic season for the program.
After going 11-2 in 2025, the Aggies are setting out to prove that last season was not a fluke. In order to do that, they will have to survive a tougher SEC gauntlet this season.
To stay on top, the Aggies will need elite talent. Given the recent ruling that all class of 2022 athletes are eligible to play this season, let's take a closer look at some players from that class who could help the Aggies this season.
A Top Class
The Aggies' 2022 recruiting class was the top class in the country. Led by talents like Walter Nolan and Shemar Stewart, it's easy to see why that class was considered to be so special.
But what players in that class could still be an impact player for the program if they were to return this season?
Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, DL
Starting with former Aggies defensive lineman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy. Brownlow-Dindy spent three seasons in College Station before joining the South Carolina Gamecocks this past season.
Many are concerned about the offensive and defensive lines for the Aggies this season. Getting Brownlow-Dindy to return would be a great addition.
Anthony Lucas, DE
Defensive end Anthony Lucas spent just one season with the Aggies before spending the next three with the USC Trojans.
While he did go undrafted in the NFL Draft, Lucas was signed by the Detroit Lions heading into training camp this season. But what happens if Lucas doesn't make the cut?
Would he be allowed to return to college? The rules are so confusing that it feels hard to keep up, but if the situation arises, it couldn't hurt the Aggies to reach out to a talent like Lucas.
With the season being so close to starting, it doesn't feel like the Aggies have any plans of adding another player to their roster.
However, with the ever evolving rules in college sports, every team should be looking at every avenue of how to get better through the rules.
College sports have changed forever. Some of the change is good, while some of the change is a conversation for another day. However, the Aggies do technically have a chance to bring back some former players who could make an impact this season.
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