Texas A&M Guard Makes His Intentions Clear After NCAA Tournament

With Texas A&M basketball gearing up for its fourth straight trip to the NCAA Tournament, there is plenty to reflect on with a hopeful and appreciative light. After starting virtually without a roster and having zero pieces of a coaching staff, head coach Bucky McMillan has defied all odds to take his first Aggies squad to the Big Dance.

There have been plenty of reasons behind McMillan's rookie success but it, of course, begins with the players that he has brought in to lead his debut season. While star forward Rashaun Agee has been the public face of the Aggies thus far, guard Marcus Hill is perhaps more quietly distinguishing himself as a key contributor.

Hill, a former teammate of Agee's at Bowling Green, is at his third stop in college basketball, but Aggieland has struck his heart in a big way. Therefore, ahead of A&M's matchup against Saint Mary's, Hill has spoken on his wishes to stay a part of the Aggies' program after March Madness has reached his end.

Texas A&M senior guard Marcus Hill on the eligibility waiver he plans to file after this season, which, if approved, would grant him another year with the Aggies: “I love Aggieland, so I’m really hoping I can get it.” pic.twitter.com/L6i05E7o8C — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) March 18, 2026

Trials and tribulations

Mar 3, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Marcus Hill (0) high fives the students after the win over Kentucky Wildcats at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Since coming over from NC State, Hill has been looking for a place to contribute, which is exactly what he has been able to do in his lone season at A&M thus far. Sitting at third on the team with over 10 points per game, Hill has been an everyday starter for McMillan and has had many a clutch performance through the Aggies' 21-win season.

The world of waivers and trials has given basketball players nationwide the ability to stay in college longer and get their full-time worth out of their eligibility. Agee followed a similar path after snagging an extra year thanks to his time in junior college, and now Hill will have a template to go off of.

Having a player familiar with McMillan's program could pay dividends for the future, as a veteran player creates an anchor for those returning, as well as attracting brand-new players who will have a voice within A&M that advocates for the Bucky Ball style of basketball.

After forward Mackenzie Mgbako has also made clear his intentions to be a part of the Aggies going forward, McMillan may have himself a less-depleted roster than he might have figured after inheriting a program that had absolutely nothing whenever he joined in.

But with judges and trials having different rulings all around the country, only time will tell whether or not Hill will get his wish of being an Aggie basketball player for one more season.

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