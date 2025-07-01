Texas A&M Guard Receives Major Injury Update
Before guard Pop Isaacs transferred to Texas A&M, he suffered a season-ending hip injury just eight games into his time at Creighton.
Much to the delight of first-year A&M head coach Bucky McMillan, Isaacs has been cleared for non-contact activities, per CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.
Isaacs was originally committed to Houston this past transfer portal window, but ended up flipping to A&M after McMillan was announced as head coach of the Aggies.
Who Texas A&M is Getting in Pop Isaacs?
Isaacs started his collegiate basketball career as a Texas Tech Red Raider, and quickly made a name for himself. His freshman season, he averaged 11.5 points, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and two rebounds per game, which was enough to earn Big 12 All-Freshman Team honors.
As a sophomore, Isaacs averaged 15.8 points per game, 3.5 assists and 3.2 rebounds. He earned multiple awards, including All-Big 12 Third Team and NABC All-District Second Team.
In the midst of his phenomenal career at Texas Tech, Isaacs found himself in legal trouble. A civil lawsuit was filed against Isaacs, alleging that he assaulted a minor after a Texas Tech booster purchased alcohol for the star and a teammate. While the family of the victim sought $1 million in damages for the alleged assault, the case was ultimately dropped.
With the lawsuit in his rear-view mirror, Isaacs entered the transfer portal in hopes of getting a new start. He decided to enroll at Creighton, where he played some of the best basketball of his career before being sidelined by the hip injury.
”Finding out yesterday that Pop’s done for the year was-- it was a pretty sobering message that I think impacted us in practice yesterday,” Creighton head coach Greg McDermott said.
In the eight games he did get to play with the Bluejays, Isaacs averaged 16.8 points per game, 3.9 assists and 4.8 rebounds, enough to convince McMillan he liked what he saw.
"Shooter, thinker, all-around player, competitor, wants to win," coach McMillan said of Isaacs at the SEC Meetings in Florida. "And we want like guys who play hard and want to be team players and care about A&M being successful."
Isaacs will fit right in to McMillan’s “Bucky Ball” playstyle. As a knockdown shooter with a quick trigger, he will excel in McMillan’s high-octane, deep-ball raining offense and stifling defense.
Isaacs has one year of eligibility remaining, and will likely look to build his resume for the NBA.