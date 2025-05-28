All Aggies

Bucky McMillan Excited For Competitor Mindset New Texas A&M Guard Pop Isaacs

Coach Bucky McMillan signs one of the top guards in the transfer portal, Pop Isaacs and discusses what he will mean to this A&M team.

Olivia Sims

Dec 4, 2024; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Pop Isaacs (2) reacts to the crowd after making a three point basket against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images
Dec 4, 2024; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Pop Isaacs (2) reacts to the crowd after making a three point basket against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images
Texas A&M's men's basketball coach Bucky McMillan has gone into the transfer portal and picked up guard Pop Isaacs from Creighton. A disappointing injury led him to only play eight games with Creighton, his last being on December 4th against Kansas in which he scored 27 points.

"Shooter, thinker, all-around player, competitor, wants to win," coach McMillan said at SEC Meetings in Florida. "And we want like guys who play hard and want to be team players and care about A&M being successful."

Isaacs started his career at Texas Tech scoring 823 points for the Red Raiders before he decided to continue his basketball journey at Creighton. His first season at Creighton became his last as he underwent hip surgery in the spring of 2024, only playing eight games with the Bluejays.

Creighton Bluejays guard Pop Isaacs (2) celebrates a three point shot against the Kansas Jayhawks.
Dec 4, 2024; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Pop Isaacs (2) celebrates a three point shot against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

In his eight games, Isaacs played phenomenally, averaging 4.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 16.3 points per game before suffering a season-ending injury. Coming out of Tech, Isaacs led the Red Raiders in points per game with 15.8 before increasing to 16.1 points per game.

Isaacs had a chance to play the Aggies this previous season, leading his team with 25 points as well as 6 assists in the 77-73 loss over the Aggies. Isaacs is known for his three-point shooting, shooting 38.3% from behind the arc in his eight games last season.

Isaacs initially committed to Houston in April before the flip to Texas A&M in late May. With coach McMillan starting his roster from one remaining player, the signing of Isaacs will provide a deep scoring threat for the Aggies.

In his final year of eligibility, expect to see Isaacs on the court for the Aggies as he has led his two previous teams to many victories. Isaacs also earned third-team All-Big 12 honors as a sophomore and was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman team after ranking third in scoring in the conference.

