Two Players Texas A&M Basketball Should Target in the Transfer Portal

Texas A&M basketball is now in the process of building its roster for the 2026-27 campaign, and it will be an intriguing couple of weeks to see what this team shakes out to look like.

The Aggies already know who they have lost and who they have returned. Losses include three guards, and those three stars include Ruben Dominguez, Pop Isaacs, and Josh Holloway. An announcement was recently made by forward Zach Clemence that he would be coming back for another season in Aggieland, so pieces are slowly coming together.

Now, it’s all about figuring out who head coach Bucky McMillan can reel in to play for the Maroon and White and making the phone call. He’s been busy working the phones and exploring the program's options, and these guys have reportedly been targeted over the last few days and could be a potential fit.

Jerald Colonel

Texas A&M head coach Bucky McMillan signals to his players in the first half during a first round men’s basketball game of the NCAA Tournament between St. Mary's and Texas A&M, at Paycom in Oklahoma City on Thursday, March 19, 2026. | NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A native of Savannah, Georgia, and a collegiate basketball player who has been playing in Texas for SFA, has reportedly been contacted by the Aggies, and it could be a great addition to the program. It makes sense given he has had time to play in the state and would only be moving down the road if he were to decide to play for Bucky Ball.

While he was at SFA, the 6-foot-9 weapon averaged five points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists. It would be a tremendous steal for the Aggies to help forwards Mackenzie Mgbako and Zach Clemence when they need help off the bench and are unable to win crashing the glass. He was a 50.4 percent shooter from the field and went 56.4 percent from the line. His presence beneath could help build an already strong room with a lot of depth.

Koree Cotton

Nov 3, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Cameron Carr (43) is defended by UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros guard Koree Cotton (4) as he dribbles up court during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Another possibility for A&M to go out and grab in the transfer portal would be a smart option: the UT Rio Grande Valley guard, who is tall and great at slicing his way to the basket. Cotton is listed at 6-foot-6 and is from Miami, Florida.

During his short time at UTRGV, he averaged 13.9 points to go along with 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists. McMillan’s teams are known to be fast-paced and smart with the basketball, and with his assist numbers, it would be a great fit considering A&M was one of the best in that category a season ago.

From beyond the arc, Cotton shot over 40 percent, which is exactly what this team is looking for after several departures at the position. Another talent he brings is drawing trips to the charity stripe, where he is a 78.1 percent shooter. His best performance of the season came against New Orleans, where he posted 24 points. He’s not unfamiliar with racing up numbers in double figures, as he had 27 games doing so. That makes for an even better reason to convince me to play in College Station.

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