What Now? Inside Texas A&M’s Next Steps Following Departure of Buzz Williams
Former Texas A&M basketball coach Buzz Williams signed a six-year deal to replace Kevin Willard at Maryland on Tuesday, as first reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
Now without a head coach, here are what Texas A&M Aggies basketball’s next steps should look like.
1. Bring in a Coach
Obviously the Aggies’ number one priority now that Williams has departed is to go out and find their new leader, but who they will bring in is not as glaring.
As far as potential candidates go, names that have been thrown around include Ole Miss coach Chris Beard, Samford coach Bucky McMillian and Texas Tech coach Grant McCasland.
Beard, while considered a long shot, has been successful everywhere he has been. He is coming off of an NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 appearance with the Ole Miss Rebels and has seen success with Texas Tech and Texas in the past, reaching the National Championship in 2019. Beard comes with baggage, however. His past arrest may ruffle feathers with Aggie higher-ups if his name is in the pot.
McMillian put himself on the map when he reinvented the Samford Bulldogs. He implemented what has become known as “Bucky Ball,” a style of play that emphasizes uptempo offense, raining down 3-pointers, and playing sticky, annoying defense. The young head coach has turned Samford around, winning 20+ games the past four seasons. McMillian led the Bulldogs to the NCAA Tournament in 2023-2024.
McCasland’s name has been thrown around as a potential replacement for Williams. He has led Texas Tech to the NCAA Tournament every season he has been there. Being at Texas Tech, McCasland knows the state well.
2. Retain Stars
Williams is a player’s coach in every definition of the term. Players that have formed a strong bond with him will likely follow.
Junior forward Solomon Washington joined the Williams-led Aggies as a freshman out of New Orleans, Louisiana. Williams and Washington exhibited a strong relationship throughout their time together. Washington serves as a defensive presence for the Maroon and White, averaging 5.1 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 4.7 points in his past season with the squad.
Junior forward Pharrel Payne transferred to A&M for an opportunity to play for Williams. Although together for one season, Williams and Payne have grown close. Williams has even gone as far to nickname Payne “Gochi.” In his season with the Aggies, Payne showed he could be their guy next season. He averaged 10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks.
Without the two playmakers, the Aggies would be without a player with serious game experience on their roster.
3. Rebuild the Roster
When a new coach is hired, A&M needs to hit the ground running to bring in transfer portal and high school talent.
Even if Williams remained with the Aggies, rebuilding the roster would be high on the priority list. The program is losing eight players to graduation, including four multiple-year starters. Whoever the Aggies decide to bring in as their skipper has their hands full on the recruiting front.