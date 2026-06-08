Texas A&M Sets Date For Rematch vs. Oklahoma State Next Season

Old foes meet again, and it will be November 12, as reported by TexAgs.

It's Texas A&M and Oklahoma State.

Two schools that used to meet every season when both were members of the Big 12 conference now don’t do so as often, but it will take place again this year after both squads faced off last season.

For the Aggies, their team will be led by head coach Bucky McMillan, in Year 2 in Aggieland, while the Cowboys are under the direction of head coach Steve Lutz, who has held his position since April 2024.

Both coaches faced off last season, and it did not go in A&M’s favor. It was an Oklahoma State runaway, as the Cowboys won 87-63 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. As it stands, the all-time series is going Oklahoma State’s way, with 28 wins and 13 losses, so both schools will be hoping their rosters this upcoming season can add a win to that total.

Cowboys and Aggies Preview

Nov 9, 2025; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Texas A&M Aggies forward Rashaun Agee (12) dunks during the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

This season holds numerous unknowns, but one thing is for certain: Oklahoma State retained some leadership that could carry momentum into this season’s non-conference slate before entering conference play.

As it stands, the Cowboys have four players back, including Kanye Clary, Benjamin Ahmed, Ryan Crotty and Mekhi Ragland. There were also five major transfer portal additions that have rebooted this team to possibly make a run down the stretch. Those stars include Jacob Walker, Julius Halaifonua, Andrija Grbovic, Luka Bogavac and Kashie Natt.

Several freshmen will also be featured in the mix as the Aggies cannot overlook If any of those stars can create ways to replicate what Lutz saw at the start of last season from his offense, they are in good hands.

The Cowboys averaged 84.3 points per game, 38.0 rebounds and 14.8 assists. It was also 46.0 percent from the field, 75.1 percent from the charity stripe, and 33.8 percent from downtown.

Although those are good numbers, it is a different team that will be without Anthony Roy and Jaylen Curry, who were big contributors last year.

For A&M, they lost their captain, Rashaun Agee, as well as one of their best three-point shooters, Ruben Dominguez, and one of their best defenders, Rylan Griffen, so it will be a challenge to replace them. But McMillan added pieces that might take this program to the next level.

Coming to College Station to play basketball, arguably one of the sneakiest additions, is PJ Haggerty, who was one of the hottest names in the transfer portal. He gets paired with a few other names, such as Jalen Shelley, Lucas Walls, Jalen Reece, and Cade Philips, so it will take time to develop, but their familiarity playing under the bright lights will help.

Don’t forget that A&M has key returners like Mackenzie Mgbako and Zach Clemence, who will be a major force inside, along with a few other stars like Jamie Vinson, Jeremiah Green, and Chris McDermott, so there is no lack of depth.

Expect a lot of back-and-forth when these two squads meet in November.

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