No. 10 Texas A&M vs. No. 7 St. Mary's, Round of 64: Box Score, Live Updates

In the iconic words of UFC ring announcer Bruce Buffer, "It's time!"

The Texas A&M Aggies are set to make their first appearance in the NCAA Tournament under Bucky McMillan as they boast a No. 10 seeding against the No. 7 St. Mary's Gaels in the Round of 64.

The Aggies made it past the first round last year when they knocked off Yale before falling to the Michigan Wolverines in the Round of 32.

A&M will look to make it a little further under McMillan, who is experiencing his first NCAA Tournament since the 2023-24 season when he led the Samford Bulldogs to "The Big Dance."

Ags vs. Gaels in the Round of 64

Texas A&M Aggies forward Rashaun Agee, guard Rylan Griffen, and guard Pop Isaacs, speak to the media during a press conference ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Texas A&M enters the game with a 21-11 record on the year, having been ousted from the SEC Tournament early in the first round by the Oklahoma Sooners.

St. Mary's comes into the contest with a 27-5 record and a 16-2 conference record against WCC opponents, tying them for the lead with the Gonzaga Bulldogs before being eliminated in their conference championship by the Santa Clara Broncos.

Tip-off is scheduled for 6:35 PM from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, and we will be right here at game time for live updates as the game progresses from the home of the current NBA champions.

Box Score