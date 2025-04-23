Texas A&M Star Guard Enters Portal As Graduate Transfer
As new Texas A&M head Bucky McMillan continues to rack up the recruits in his first orders as the Aggie head coach, another player will be packing their bags and departing College Station.
Zhuric Phelps, a standout guard for the Aggies in 2025 that transferred in from SMU, is inserting his name into the portal yet again, around a month removed from when former Aggie head coach Buzz Williams announced he would be taking the head coaching job for the Maryland Terrapins.
Phelps is still awaiting to officially be granted his additional year of eligibility by the NCAA.
Phelps and Wade Taylor were a dangerous duo of guards for the Aggie team in 2025, with Phelps averaging 13.6 points per game in his 33 games that he saw the floor.
His season highs throughout 2025 included 34 points in the Aggies' first game against the Oklahoma Sooners, during which he made six three-pointers in part of 11 field goals, including the go-ahead triple in the waning seconds to give the Aggies the close 80-78 win.
Phelps' personal success as a player at Texas A&M was nothing new, however, as he averaged 17.5 points as a sophomore and 14.8 as a junior during his tenure with the SMU Mustangs.
The guard's production during the postseason, however, was not as prominent. Phelps struggled offensively, scoring only 11 points in the Aggies' two NCAA tournament games against Yale and Michigan.
That being said, he was still a player to keep on eye on for defense, scoring 58 steals on the season and four during the NCAA tournament.
Phelps has also earned praise for his pace and poise on the floor, and would be a benefit to any team looking to boost their offense.
That is, of course, if the NCAA is kind enough to lend the Duncanville, TX native another year of collegiate play.