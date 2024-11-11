'Really Talented!' Buzz Williams Praises Zhuric Phelps after Aggies' Win Over East Texas A&M
Bouncing back from a season-opening loss against UCF, the Texas A&M Aggies returned to Reed Arena to face East Texas A&M.
Key for the Aggies that game was to find a player complimentary to Wade Taylor IV, especially given the amount of production he brings to the table. In Game 1, that was Pharrell Payne, who notched a team-high 15 points against the Golden Knights.
Game 2 was a different story. Zhuric Phelps stepped up off the bench, notching 18 points and proving exactly why the Aggies were eager to land him from the transfer portal.
“He is a really talented player," Aggies coach Buzz Williams. "We are glad he is out there."
Phelps hit his mark in 17 minutes — a mark Williams says he'll aim to keep the forward at throughout the season — and got the chance to experience Aggie basketball for the first time.
That was something he'd looked forward to since the summer.
“It felt really good," Phelps said. "Playing with these guys … getting here in the summer, getting able to play at Reed, it was amazing."
As the Aggies look ahead to their non-conference schedule, they'll continue to rely on the transfers that have had Williams excited since they committed. Whether it be Payne or Phelps, the Aggies have high expectations for the year and aren't looking to fall short of them.
For Williams, his team bouncing back after a season-opening loss was a strong first example of that.
“Their maturity was excellent," the coach said. "Our growth rate has to be fast relative to the schedule we play. In truth, we will have to respond in real-time."
And for Phelps? The win was a great first of many for him at Texas A&M. That's something he's hoping to continue as he settles into College Station.
“It’s amazing," Phelps said. "These guys have pushed me so much since I got here… It’s like family."
Phelps, Williams and the Aggies next face Lamar back at Reed Arena on Monday evening. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. Central.
