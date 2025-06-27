Texas A&M's Wade Taylor IV Signs NBA Summer League Contract
If you are a Texas A&M men's basketball fan, you've heard about Wade Taylor IV and the success that he has brought to Aggieland during his four years of college basketball.
Taylor declared for the 2025 NBA Draft back in early May, yet went undrafted, but has signed a contract with the Milwaukee Bucks to be part of their 2025 Summer League team, the Aggies announced on social media.
Taylor, the 6-foot guard from Dallas, TX, made his name known in Aggieland, setting 24 different game, school, and career records.
Wade Taylor IV Made Texas A&M History
The most impressive one would have to be becoming the all-time scoring leader at Texas A&M, passing four-time NBA All-Star Bernard King's 22-year-old school record, ending his collegiate career with 2,058 points wearing Maroon. He also had his No. 4 jersey honored in the rafters at Reed Arena.
Taylor IV is decorated with many accolades and awards during his four years at Texas A&M, one of them receiving First-Team All-SEC honors three consecutive seasons in a row, which is voted on from the league coaches. With this honor, Taylor became the first Aggie in more than 40 years to earn the honor three times.
The most unforgettable part of his career though was after the Aggies defeated No. 1 Auburn in Reed Arena and his jersey was forever hung in the rafters joining Acie Law IV. Taylor was very emotional after this event, hugging his teammates, coaches and parents for a night he would never forget.
As he said his goodbye to Texas A&M and college basketball, Taylor knew that he had the skill and work ethic to make it to the big leagues as he declared for the NBA Draft in May alongside teammate Manny Obaseki who also declared.
After going undrafted in the two rounds of the NBA Draft, Taylor has decided to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks 2025 Summer League to showcase his skills and hope to secure a spot within the organization.
He was invited to the NBA G League camp which took place May 9-11, which was an opportunity for him to showcase his skills and talents in front of both NBA and G League scouts. The NBA G League invited only 45 prospects which was encouraging for Taylor.
Although Taylor was not drafted in the 2025 NBA Draft, being invited to the NBA G League camp and eventually signing with the Bucks for the 2025 NBA Summer League is extremely hopeful for Taylor's future regarding the NBA.
The first game for the Bucks Summer League will take place on July 10 in Las Vegas as Taylor IV is hopeful to get some experience and playing time.