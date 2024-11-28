Texas A&M Aggies Hold Off Creighton For Win in Las Vegas
Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball has another non-conference win to be thankful for ahead of Thanksgiving Day.
No. 20 Texas A&M held off the No. 21 Creighton Bluejays for a 77-73 win at the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas on Wednesday. Soloman Washington had a go-ahead three-point play with 35 seconds left to give the Aggies a 72-70. He added another layup in the closing seconds to seal the win.
The win marked head coach Buzz Williams' 100th victory with the Aggies.
After blowing a late lead in Tuesday's loss to the Oregon Ducks, Texas A&M came through down the stretch against Creighton in a game where neither team held a double-digit lead. The Aggies now have ranked non-conference wins over Ohio State and Creighton.
Wade Taylor IV led the way for Texas A&M with a team-high 18 points to go along with five rebounds and four assists. Washington added 10 points and six rebounds while Henry Coleman III had 17 points and nine rebounds.
Texas Tech transfer Pop Isaacs finished with a game-high 25 points and six assists. Freshman Jackson McAndrew had a career-high 16 points while veteran guard Steven Ashworth had 14 points.
Texas A&M went just 5 of 23 from 3-point range and had just one fastbreak point. However, the difference for the Aggies was the ability to keep center Ryan Kalkbrenner in check. He scored 49 points in Creighton's season opener but was held to just nine points and 10 rebounds against A&M.
Texas A&M also won the rebounding battle 48-37 and scored 42 points in the paint compared to just 20 for Creighton.
The Aggies host Wake Forest in the SEC/ACC Challenge in College Station on Dec. 3.
