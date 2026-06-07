Way-Too-Early Preview of Texas A&M vs. Stanford in SEC/ACC Challenge

ESPN has finally released the dates that many college basketball fans have been waiting for, along with who is playing whom in the SEC/ACC Challenge.

With the announcement, the Texas A&M basketball program has finally learned who it will face: Stanford. It is an opponent that head coach Bucky McMillan’s program is unfamiliar with, as it will be only the second all-time meeting between the schools in men's basketball.

The last time the Aggies faced the Cardinal was during the 1940-1950 season, when the Cardinal won, 55-49. Now, the long-awaited rematch will return to Aggieland, with Reed Arena serving as the site of both schools' collision.

Stanford is led by head coach Kyle Smith, who has held his position since the 2024 season. He led his team to a 21-14 overall record, going 11-9 in ACC play.

Previewing Rosters

Feb 11, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan reacts during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Ahead of this highly anticipated game between these two squads, several moving pieces have emerged since the last time both teams took the field.

A&M has lost some of its biggest playmakers from last season, who made Bucky Ball so special, including Rashaun Agee, Ruben Dominguez and Rylan Griffen. All was a major piece to the offense and defense, and both improved as the season progressed.

Now, only a few returners have the opportunity to go beyond the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament, including the biggest stars: Mackenzie Mgbako, Zach Clemence, Jamie Vinson, Jeremiah Green and Chris McDermott.

Entering Year 2 under McMillan also includes several key transfer portal additions expected to enhance this roster and take the Aggies to the next level. The biggest acquisitions included adding players like PJ Haggerty, Jalen Shelley and Jalen Reece.

Tack on players like Tyshawn Archie, Lucas Walls, and Cade Phillips, who will come off the bench, earn plenty of minutes, and might even work their way into the starting five. All important elements to this year's roster.

As for Stanford, there are plenty of returners who will play for Smith & Co., as many players will be running it back for another season, such as Ryan Argawal, Aidan Cammann and Donavin Young. A few losses the program experienced included Benny Gealer and Chisom Okpara.

Based on what both teams produced on offense last season, A&M averaged 87.7 points per game while Stanford averaged 76.0, and A&M also hauled in an average of 37.7 rebounds while Stanford averaged 33.7.

The Cardinal shot 43.8 percent from the field, 73.1 percent from the free throw line, and 35.6 percent from three. As for the Aggies, they were 45.8 percent from the field, 73.7 percent from the charity stripe, and 36.2 percent from beyond the perimeter.

Based on those numbers alone, A&M has the edge, but it is two completely different seasons with changes ahead of this contest.

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