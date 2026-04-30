What Texas A&M Is Getting In LSU Transfer Jalen Reece

Texas A&M is jumping for joy after snagging another huge addition from the transfer portal, which is now another building block that was needed to take this program to the next level.

The high-caliber LSU transfer star Jalen Reece recently decided that he would be taking the next step in his career by joining head coach Bucky McMillan in College Station.

This is a great fit for the freshman guard who is already familiar with the style of play in SEC basketball and will be a huge resource when McMillan needs someone who can knock down shots efficiently and quickly in the fast-paced system, ‘Bucky Ball’ is known for.

In his two games against the Aggies this past season, he showed why he is a great option for the Maroon and White. He combined for 21 points in the two matchups he played against them. In the first game, he was quiet with only four points, but he went off in the second contest with 17 points, shooting 58.3 percent.

Jalen Reece Skillset

Mar 11, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Louisiana State Tigers head coach Matt McMahon talks with guard Jalen Reece (2) during a break in action during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

When the six-foot stud gets to Aggieland, he is going to bring with him his solid ball-handling, passing, and pick-and-roll talents. He thrived doing those things down in the Bayou and will showcase his ability to get separation from defenders easily.

Not only is his offense notable, but it is his defense that makes him another attractive prospect to win over. It will be a solid fit to join McMillan & Co., as they play in the half-court and full-court pressure, and he will be able to adapt and grow in those areas.

Although Reece might not be the most physically imposing, he can show why he has crafty hands and will show his grit and toughness. When he was in the EYBL Peach Jam, he was a leader in steals and showed how he pokes away the basketball at any given moment.

In his stint with the Tigers, his best came against the Aggies, where he had his season high in points scored. He connected on seven of his 12 field goal attempts and canned two 3-pointers. He made his way to the free-throw line and did what he needed to keep that overtime game competitive.

On the season, Reece averaged 5.8 points with 1.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists. In the SEC, he averaged 4.7 assists, another example of why A&M was the perfect fit. The program was one of the best in the assist category and could be a talking point to explain why his game translates to A&M's schemes.

Combining all of the attributes that Reece has, along with thinking about who he'll be paired with on the court, with a ton of time to develop, the up-and-coming star will fit in great.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.