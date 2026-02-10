What to Watch for in Texas A&M's Home Matchup vs. Missouri

Two schools that go back to the Big 12 days face each other for the first time this season.

Texas A&M and Missouri really want to get this win, as it would be a big opportunity for head coach Bucky McMillan’s team to defend home court while head coach Dennis Gates gets the chance to add an important Quad 1 win to its resume.

Can the Aggies get back to their winning ways after dropping their last two games, which lost them sole possession of first place in the SEC? Do the Tigers win their fourth game in the last five?

Right now, ESPN analytics gives A&M the edge with a 74.8 percent chance of beating Missouri.

Last time both schools met, the Aggies defeated the Tigers 67-64 on the road. In fact, the last five matchups have gone in favor of the Aggies. All-time, the Aggies lead the series 27-20. The last time the Tigers won at Reed Arena was in the 2021-22 season with a 70-66 win. Does the winning streak get extended or is it broken?

Texas A&M vs Missouri Preview

Heading into Wednesday evening, the Tigers sit in eighth place with a 6-4 conference record while the Aggies are in fourth place with a 7-3 record.

Missouri defeated South Carolina 78-59, and A&M lost to Florida 86-67. In the SEC, Missouri’s four losses came versus Ole Miss, LSU, Georgia and Alabama. As for A&M, the losses came against Alabama, Florida and Tennessee.

Offensively, Gates’ program is averaging 80.3 points and allowing 73.4 points. From the field, the Tigers are going 49 percent from the field, averaging 14.7 assists and hauling in 37 boards per game. Applying pressure and creating steals are among their strengths, with 6.9 steals to go along with their 3.7 steals per game.

As for McMillan’s group, the offense is averaging 90.9 points a game and shooting 47percent from the field. Defensively, the Aggies are intense and apply half-court and full-court pressure, resulting in 8.8 steals per game. Blocking shots isn’t their strongest suit, but they get 3.4 blocks and 19.7 assists per game, which are among the best in the country.

In D1 college basketball, as of February 8, A&M is in the upper echelon of teams that are ranked in offensive and defensive categories. As a unit, A&M is No. 2 in bench points, No. 4 in assists, No. 6 in three pointers, No. 7 in scoring offense, No. 14 in three-point attempts, No. 16 in assist/turnover ratio, No. 22 in free throws made and No. 29 in free throw attempts.

As for Missouri, they are No. 42 in effective field goal percentage, No. 51 in free throw attempts, No. 99 in scoring offense, No. 107 in rebounds per game and No. 108 in bench points.

In the SEC, the Aggies rank No. 3 in scoring offense, while Missouri ranks No. 13. Defensively, the Tigers rank No. 6 in scoring defense, while the Aggies rank No. 13. Another area the Tigers are good in is team and opponent field goal percentage listed at No. 3 in both categories while the Aggies are No. 3 in assist/turnover ratio and turnover margin.

Both rosters excel in different areas, so it could very well come down to which team can stick to its identity and put the ball through the hoop more often.

To catch the game, it is live on the SEC Network on Wednesday, February 11, at 8 p.m.