Dangerous and Disastrous Offense Biggest Difference Between Aggies and Gators

One team showed up. One did not.

For Florida, it was a business trip, and for Texas A&M, it was an off night.

The Gators’ offense ran over the Aggies’ defense, while the Aggies’ offense couldn’t catch a break against the Gators defense.

Sometimes that’s how it goes, especially when the defending national champions are in town with first place in firm control with a win.

“We couldn't make a shot in that game,” head coach Bucky McMillan said. “Their defense was great, but we just couldn't take the lid off the basket. I thought we played good defense in the first half, but we just couldn't make a shot to cut into the lead.”

Shot Making and Rebounding

The Aggies didn’t have terrible shot selections. There were plenty of looks that were there for the five on the floor, but the ball wasn’t dropping in the first half, which put them in a hole for the second period.

Down by only 11 points, A&M hung in the game despite scoring only 19 points, a season-low going to intermission. During that span, the players on the floor couldn’t put the ball in the hoop, whether it be from three, driving down the lane, or taking shots at the line.

At one moment, the Maroon and White were tossing up quality shots in tight spaces in the first half against the physical forwards and centers on the floor, but were not connecting on the easy ones that normally roll around and in or get a fortunate bounce.

Eventually, it spiraled, as penetrating down the lane wasn’t working because the size was forcing pressure, making layups harder to the game plan, which shut down, going 2-for-14 at one point, concluding with 9 of 25 made.

Since those weren’t falling, it forced the Aggies to take perimeter shots that were not necessarily kind to them, as only 1 of 14 went in, which isn’t what “Bucky Ball” typically sees going into halftime.

“We knew we had to make about 15 threes in this game, and we didn't come close to that,” McMillan said. “We'll be back. Credit to them, they're playing as good as anybody in the country. We couldn't afford to miss all those shots against them.”

The Gators should have extended their lead after the Aggies' slow start, but their playmakers struggled to maintain the intensity. After only one point by forward Thomas Haugh in the first half, it was a shooting fest for him in the second half, with 21 points, where he finished making 10 of his 13 free throws with a pair of 3-pointers.

In a similar fashion, guards Marcus Hill and Pop Isaacs were held to two points before combining for 34 points when the night was over. More production from the forwards was what hurt down the stretch as USC transfer Rashaun Agee was held to 2 of 13 on his field goals, but his boxing-out ability kept the No. 1 team in rebounds from doing a lot more damage.

“We did a great job on the boards,” McMillan said. “We got 19 offensive rebounds, which might be the most we've had all year, because we missed so many shots. And then we didn't play good enough defense on our missed shots when they did grab the rebound.”

For a shooting night that will be put in the past, there were no doubts that this A&M roster could grow from the adversity.

“We can learn more from this game than any game,” McMillan said. “Our destiny is right in front of us. We've got opportunities coming up. We've got four home games coming up. We need everybody. The crowd was unbelievable. We need that environment at Reed.”