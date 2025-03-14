Ex Texas A&M Aggies LB Re-Signs With Dolphins
Former Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Tyrel Dodson is re-signing with the Miami Dolphins on a two-year, $8.25 million deal, FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz reports.
Dodson, 26, joined the Dolphins in November after they claimed him off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks. In eight games with Miami, he had 36 tackles, four passes defended and three interceptions, the first three picks of his career.
He proved to be a good fit in his brief time with the Dolphins, and so they chose to keep him around for another year.
A former undrafted free agent, Dodson spent the first five years of his career with the AFC East rival Buffalo Bills. He played sparingly in his first four seasons, but broke out in 2023 with 74 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He started 10 of the 17 games he played that season.
Dodson then left to join the Seahawks in free agency, and while he had 71 tackles in nine games, he didn't seem to be a great fit for head coach Mike Macdonald's defense, hence his release.
At A&M, Dodson was a standout through his two seasons as a starter. In 2017, he had 105 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, eight passes defended and three interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. In 2018, he had 70 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, 3 passes defended and one interception, which he turned into a 78-yard pick-six. Unfortunately, he didn't earn All-SEC honors in either season.
It seems that Dodson has found his place in the NFL now, though, and he should be a key piece of the Dolphins defense for the next couple of years.
