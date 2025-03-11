Texas A&M OT To Sign Big Money Deal With Tennessee Titans
Another Texas A&M Aggies standout has made headlines in the NFL.
According to reports from NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Texas A&M offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. will sign a massive deal with the Tennessee Titans, that will pay him $82 million over four years, including $50 million guaranteed. He will also make $30 million in Year 1 of his new contract.
"The Titans are loading up on the offensive line, agreeing to terms with LT Dan Moore on a 4-year, $82M deal with $50M guaranteed and $30M in Year 1," Rapoport said on X. "The deal done by Jeff Nalley of CAA is the biggest for a tackle thus far."
Moore's deal makes him the highest earning tackle of the free agency period since it opened on Monday. He is also one of two former Aggie offensive linemen to be included in a major deal since Monday alongside Kenyon Green, who was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Moore, who was teammates with Green in 2020, earned second-team All-SEC honors that season before entering his name into the NFL Draft. He would go on to be selected with the No. 128 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2021 draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he has played in and started 66 games in four seasons.
Moore was about as average as they come statistically for an NFL tackle last season, finishing the year with a 67.2 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, which was good for 46th among 141 players at his position. He was penalized five times. However, despite his 66.2 pass blocking grade, which ranks him 65th at his position, he also allowed more sacks than any other tackle in the NFL, giving up 12 in 17 games.
He will hope to improve those numbers in 2025 with a fresh start in Nashville protecting quarterback Will Levis.
