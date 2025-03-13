Texas A&M Aggies' Shemar Stewart Stays Close in New Mock Draft
Texas A&M Aggies edge rusher Shemar Stewart's draft stock has skyrocketed following his outstanding performance at the combine, going from a projected mid-late first-round pick to many expecting him to go in the top half of the first round.
If he does end up going that early, he may not have to move very far.
In a new mock draft by USA TODAY's Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, the Dallas Cowboys keep Stewart in the Lone Star State by taking him at No. 12 overall.
"Jerry Jones once again largely shrugged off free agency, making only a handful of early signings after declaring it was not a place he was looking to fill voids on the roster," Middlehurst-Schwartz wrote. "Stewart might not be the Day 1 difference-maker Dallas will be under pressure to identify after getting meager returns from its last couple draft classes, but the 6-foot-5, 267-pounder would be an alluring option as pass-rushing partner for Micah Parsons and successor to DeMarcus Lawrence, who signed with the Seahawks on Wednesday."
For the many, many flaws the Cowboys have, they're actually one of the NFL's better drafting teams. They've hit on a strong majority of their first-round picks over the past 15 years or so, including stars such as Parsons, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and recently-retired guard Zach Martin. If they are eyeing Stewart, it should be good news for him.
Dallas is also in the market for an edge rusher after Lawrence, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, departed for Seattle this week. Stewart had just 4.5 sacks in three seasons at A&M, so he may be more of a project than other players at the position. If the Cowboys develop him correctly, though, they will be rewarded for their efforts.
Stewart and many other players' NFL dreams will come true at the 2025 NFL Draft, which runs from April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisc.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI