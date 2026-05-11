1 Defensive Position Group A&M Fans Should Worry About, And 2 They Shouldn't

Even harder to rank than the offense, this defense practically looks brand new. Several key defensive assets were drafted or signed with the NFL over the offseason, which left several holes in the roster that needed to be filled by September.

Fortunately for the Aggies, they managed to land a few star recruits in both freshman prospects and the transfer portal that will propel them to what they hope is another playoff season.

Fans can only be so confident in what they haven't seen yet, but the "Maroon and White" spring game gave them a taste of just how much this new defense can produce, and in which position groups they can put their trust.

1. Defensive Line

Texas A&M Aggies defensive tackle DJ Hicks (5) celebrates after a play during the second half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Though A&M lost a few great edge rushers, like Cashius Howell, they were able to retrieve some solid talent in players like four-star Anto Saka out of Northwestern and three-star Ryan Henderson from San Diego State.

Anto Saka has been on everyone's mind lately, especially after his Maroon and White game performance, where he put up two tackles for a loss and a sack. He seems like a puzzle piece that will fit perfectly on the roster, but his limited play time last season and the introduction to a new defensive scheme still raise a few eyebrows. Fortunately, his size and quickness off the edge make up for any minor hump, and his adaptability shone through during the spring game.

As far as the tackle depth goes, there are still a couple of returning players that will captain the ship for the meantime, notably DJ Hicks, who had a really special season in 2025, totaling 26 tackles and 3 sacks, his career best. Coming all the way from North Carolina, A&M secured a true difference maker at tackle in CJ Mims. In 2025, he had 42 total tackles, 2 sacks and a forced fumble.

2. Secondary

Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Dezz Ricks (2) motions during the first half against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The backpeddlers got a few nice additions from the transfer portal, as well as two five-star freshman recruits.

Joining Dezz Ricks at the cornerback position are former Tennessee corner Rickey Gibson III and No.1 Ath recruit and five-star Brandon Arrington. These two competitors have made a major impact on the coaching staff and will really elevate the depth at the cornerback position in the fall. Both corners had a solid debut at the Maroon and White game and seemed to really fit in schematically with the rest of the locker room.

At the safety position, five-star freshman recruit Kamarui Dorsey and former Colorado safety Tawfiq Byard were added to the lineup and have already started to solidify themselves in the rotation. Though the starting lineup is not set in stone, the 12th Man can rejoice in the depth that those two bring to the already cemented safety group that houses players like Bryce Anderson and Dalton Brooks.

3. Linebackers

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Jordan Lockhart (54) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Lastly, the linebackers have the least amount of confidence behind them. This will surely be a transition period for the linebacker core, as they look at recent transfers to take the reins.

With Daymion Sanford out until mid-season with an injury, there are a few guys needed to step up in order to maintain the interior. At middle linebacker, the Tulsa transfer Ray Coney will fill the hole that Taurean York left, and right beside him, Noah Mikhail will fit as Daymion Sanford's temporary replacement.

Though it may be a little shaky, the Aggies will attempt to put together a decent linebacker group to compete with the rest of their defense.

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