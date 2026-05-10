Every A&M Offensive Position Group Ranked Off of Confidence Rating
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The "Maroon and White" spring game gave us so much information on how the Aggies' new lineup will compete in the 2026-27 game. Fans were able to see the new transfers, as well as the freshman recruits, get a chance to play with the returning roster and test how well they fit in the program schematically.
There were several standout recruits who had an impressive performance at the game and spring training, but still, many fans lack confidence in the roster question just how prepared they will be come September.
We will rank the offensive position groups by confidence before they even touch the field for the 2026-27 season.
1. Wide Receivers
KC Concepion has checked out of the building to do greater things, but there is a new sheriff in town.
Besides the confidence already instilled in returning Aggies Mario Craver and Terry Bussey to make plays down the field, the addition of a superstar in Isaiah Horton puts them over the top as the most game-ready position group.
2. Quarterbacks
Marcel Reed has proven time and time again that he is QB1, and although he may have a few issues with consistency, there is no doubt he is ready to lead this team back to the playoffs and get the job done.
As far as the other quarterbacks in the locker room, the freshman, Helaman Casuga, had an incredible showing at the spring game and looks to be a very solid QB2 for the time being.
3. Running Backs
Many fans are skeptical of the running back room for good reason; they really are still fairly unproven.
Our confidence lies in Rueben Owens II and Jamarion Morrow to get the same level of reps as they did last season when Le'Veon Moss was injured.
While they did show decent production, fans believe that the addition of a four-star running back recruit in K.J. Edwards may lighten the load and bring an even better run-game atmosphere to A&M's offense.
4. Offensive Line
Many spectacular offensive linemen were on A&M's roster just months ago, but were pulled up to play at the next level in the NFL Draft, four of them to be exact.
With that being said, it's obvious that the offensive line looks entirely different from what it did in the fall, as several highly rated recruits and transfers signed on to the roster.
An entirely new depth chart could raise problems, but the players they got in the transfer portal are already solidified monsters.
Four-star Wilkin Formby, out of Alabama, leads the pack, carrying several great seasons and accolades under his belt, ready to lay down his life for Marcel Reed and the backfield. It is safe to say that fans are filled with more excited anticipation than worry.
5. Tight Ends
The tight end room is lackluster, to be frank, but there are a few recruits who look promising.
The Aggies picked up two, three-star tight ends from the transfer portal, including Houston Thomas out of UTSA and Richie Anderson out of Fresno State, who may have a bigger impact on the field than fans think.
Houston Thomas is a College Station native who is very familiar with the culture and system embedded in the A&M football team, and will most likely see the field fairly often as TE1.
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Dylan Fonville is a journalist for Texas A&M Aggies on SI from San Antonio, Texas. He attends Texas A&M, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports management. He loves all sports and competition, specifically the San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Cowboys. Currently on staff, he made his journalism debut at The Battalion, the Texas A&M newspaper. In addition to writing, he loves the world of sports broadcasting and hopes to be a color commentator in the future.Follow dylanfonville