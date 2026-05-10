The "Maroon and White" spring game gave us so much information on how the Aggies' new lineup will compete in the 2026-27 game. Fans were able to see the new transfers, as well as the freshman recruits, get a chance to play with the returning roster and test how well they fit in the program schematically.

There were several standout recruits who had an impressive performance at the game and spring training, but still, many fans lack confidence in the roster question just how prepared they will be come September.

We will rank the offensive position groups by confidence before they even touch the field for the 2026-27 season.

1. Wide Receivers

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) runs with the ball past Miami Hurricanes defensive back Xavier Lucas (6) during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

KC Concepion has checked out of the building to do greater things, but there is a new sheriff in town.

Besides the confidence already instilled in returning Aggies Mario Craver and Terry Bussey to make plays down the field, the addition of a superstar in Isaiah Horton puts them over the top as the most game-ready position group.

2. Quarterbacks

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks to pass the ball during the third quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Marcel Reed has proven time and time again that he is QB1, and although he may have a few issues with consistency, there is no doubt he is ready to lead this team back to the playoffs and get the job done.

As far as the other quarterbacks in the locker room, the freshman, Helaman Casuga, had an incredible showing at the spring game and looks to be a very solid QB2 for the time being.

3. Running Backs

Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) runs the ball during the first half against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Many fans are skeptical of the running back room for good reason; they really are still fairly unproven.

Our confidence lies in Rueben Owens II and Jamarion Morrow to get the same level of reps as they did last season when Le'Veon Moss was injured.

While they did show decent production, fans believe that the addition of a four-star running back recruit in K.J. Edwards may lighten the load and bring an even better run-game atmosphere to A&M's offense.

4. Offensive Line

Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Wilkin Formby (75) against the Oklahoma Sooners during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Many spectacular offensive linemen were on A&M's roster just months ago, but were pulled up to play at the next level in the NFL Draft, four of them to be exact.

With that being said, it's obvious that the offensive line looks entirely different from what it did in the fall, as several highly rated recruits and transfers signed on to the roster.

An entirely new depth chart could raise problems, but the players they got in the transfer portal are already solidified monsters.

Four-star Wilkin Formby, out of Alabama, leads the pack, carrying several great seasons and accolades under his belt, ready to lay down his life for Marcel Reed and the backfield. It is safe to say that fans are filled with more excited anticipation than worry.

5. Tight Ends

UTSA Roadrunners tight end Houston Thomas (0) runs with the ball against the South Florida Bulls during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The tight end room is lackluster, to be frank, but there are a few recruits who look promising.

The Aggies picked up two, three-star tight ends from the transfer portal, including Houston Thomas out of UTSA and Richie Anderson out of Fresno State, who may have a bigger impact on the field than fans think.

Houston Thomas is a College Station native who is very familiar with the culture and system embedded in the A&M football team, and will most likely see the field fairly often as TE1.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.