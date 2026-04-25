Texas A&M Cornerback Depth Chart After Will Lee III Drafted in Fourth Round

With Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft in full swing, yet another alum of Texas A&M football has found a new home in the professional leagues. This time, it was defensive back Will Lee III who heard his name called, and with it, his selection secured the most Aggies drafted in the common draft era of all time by passing the old seven-draftee mark

While a great moment for Lee and the program itself, now there is a gap in the depth chart where the former once stood in coverage, but luckily for the latter, plenty of talent is either returning or coming in from all across the country.

With that in mind, let's take a look at how the Aggies' depth chart will look at the cornerback position as Lee goes on to live out the dream of playing for an NFL ball club. While he is sure to be missed, the A&M talent level will make sure the show goes on.

Filling the Void

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Dezz Ricks (2) looks on during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Ever since head coach Mike Elko took over as the boss of Aggie football, there has been a visible and palpable shift in the identity of the program as a whole. The blue-collar mentality has attracted players from all over, the likes of whom wanted a taste of the Southeastern Conference.

Among them is cornerback Brandon Arrington, one of Elko's top recruits who can play both sides of the ball, but will ultimately play on the defensive side. Standing at six-foot-two and weighing north of 180, the young man from California will compete for a starting spot.

The CB1 position, however, will be quite a competition. Cornerback Dezz Ricks, a redshirt junior who will have the most reps in the Aggies' backfield, will make a strong fight to be matched up with opposing WR1s, but don't be surprised to see cornerback Rickey Gibson III take a jab at the spot as well, as his experience out of Tennessee rivals Ricks'.

Matching up with the opposition's other pass catchers will be a combination of Jordan Shaw and Julio Humphrey, two former transfers who got their own taste of the playing field in different situations, as Elko has continued to play depth pieces in his short time as defensive play caller for the Aggies.

Apart from these big names in the charts, there are other young bucks who can make their own impact, such as Vic Singleton, Adonyss Currie and Deyjhon Pettaway. Regardless of who is matching up against the wide receivers, the Aggies have just the right amount of skill and strength to make offenses nervous in their matchup.

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