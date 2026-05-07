3 Position Battles That Will Define Texas A&M's Season

The Texas A&M Aggies will be looking forward to returning to the field for the fall with hopes to build upon a momentum-building 2025 season where they reached the College Football Playoff after a successful regular season.

The wait for football to once again be played at Kyle Field is still a few months away as Texas A&M won't get back on the field until September 5, when it will take on Missouri State to open the 2026 season.

The Aggies have plenty of returning talent from the squad that made it to the postseason a year ago and several talented newcomers out of either the transfer portal or from the 2026 recruiting class. New players that will look to make an immediate impact and blend with the old faces. Here's a look at three different position battles that could define the Aggies 2026 season.

Who Will Be Key Parts of the Running Back Rotation?

Texas A&M Aggies running back Jamarion Morrow runs for a touchdown against the Louisiana State Tigers. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Texas A&M will be without two of its top running back options from 2025, with Le'Von Moss and EJ Smith both heading off to the NFL, both of whom were key pieces of the Aggies' rushing attack a season ago. The duo combined for 609 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

A big returning piece in the backfield is Rueben Owens II, who will look to take the next step and become the featured back in the Texas A&M offense. Owens II led the team in rushing in 2025 with 639 yards and five touchdowns, and he will be needed to take another step while staying healthy.

Another returning running back who should look to get featured is Jamarion Morrow, who will likely be the Aggies' backup running back heading into the season, having an increased role from a year ago.

Other running backs who will look to get into the fold are redshirt freshman Tiger Riden and true freshmen KJ Edwards and Carsyn Baker. With a spot for a third running back open on the roster, any one of these three young running backs could step up and find some carries.

Who will Step Up at Linebacker?

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Daymion Sanford reacts with defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim after recovering a fumble against the Miami Hurricanes. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Aggies took an unexpected hit at the linebacker spot with the penciled-in starter, senior linebacker Daymion Sanford suffering a serious injury in Texas A&M's Maroon and White game. The linebacker who totaled 57 tackles (25 solo), 9.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks in 2025 will be out for some time, leaving the Aggies with a question mark in the middle of their defense.

Texas A&M will now have to look at its depth at the position and have somebody step up, with sophomore Noah Mikhail being a potential candidate. The young linebacker recorded 16 tackles (6 solo) and 2.5 tackles for loss playing in all 13 games and could be thrust into a much bigger role this season.

Another option at linebacker with a player who has a bit more experience is junior Jordan Lockhart. The linebacker heads into his third season in College Station, and the unfortunate injury to Sanford could be an opportunity for Lockhart to step up.

Who else will Separate Themselves in the WR Room?

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Terry Bussey runs with the ball before being pushed out of bounds by Samford Bulldogs cornerback Gumbo Gaskins. | Joseph Buvid-Imagn Images

The main targets in the Texas A&M wide receiver room are pretty much locked up, with returning wide receiver Mario Craver looking for another productive season. And the second being Alabama transfer Isaiah Horton, who will look to create a deadly wide receiver duo with Craver.

Outside of those two wide receivers, the Aggies will look for other answers on the outside, with Ashton Bethel-Roman being the likely candidate to step up and be that third option in the passing game.

The Aggies also have other talented wide receivers who will be looking for a role, players like Terry Bussey, who is looking for a breakout season. And young players in true freshman Aaron Gregory and redshirt freshman Jerome Myles, who will look to make an impact.

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