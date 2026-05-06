5 Things We'll Discover About Texas A&M in the First Month of the Season

The Aggies capped off a historic 2025 season with multiple NFL signees, as well as several key recruitment snags. Although they seem to be set up for success, there are still many who challenge the team's readiness for the upcoming season.

While we're forced to ponder these points until the season begins, we will likely get a clear image of the A&M dynamic rather quickly.

5. Secondary Synergy

Colorado Buffaloes Tawfiq Byard (7) pulls in an interception in the fourth quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The secondary that will lineup in man coverage in September is not nearly the same one we saw in the College Football Playoffs. Two distinguished transfers entered the DB room and may flip it around entirely

Former Tennessee CB Rickey Gibson III and former Colorado S Tawfiq Byard bring so much to the table. The pair are known ball-hawk threats and get to the ball fast to make electric plays. The question is, how seamlessly will the pieces fit together in the already solidified defense?

The A&M secondary was solid but prone to explosive plays and lacked speed. In the first month of play, the pair of newcomers and the familiar faces will need to work as one unit in order to eliminate the common mistakes.

4. Harmonization of Holmon Wiggins’ Play-Calling

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Anyone Nick Saban trusts, is bound to be trustworthy.

There is no question that Holmon Wiggins is an incredibly talented coach who brings much to the table in the offensive meetings. With such a strong offensive backbone in the A&M roster, it's still worthy of pondering how good a match his offensive scheme will be.

It is unlikely that he will provide the team with an entirely different offense, and if the Aggies are able to be coachable, Wiggins' play-calling may just be the missing puzzle piece to bring even more production to the 2026-27 season.

3. O-Line Rebuild Stability

Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Wilkin Formby (75) against the Oklahoma Sooners during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It's true, we all saw the nationwide broadcast of the NFL Draft, and we watched practically the entire Aggie offensive line be selected.

With several portal additions, it's no secret that many people question the stability of the trenches. Losing three All-Americans on the same O-line is no small feat, and the new arrivals have big shoes to fill.

The addition of five-star Wilkin Formby from Alabama, as well as several other three and four-star offensive linemen, is a huge win for A&M. If the Aggies dig deep over the offseason, they may be able to recreate the excellent blocking unit they once had.

2. Isaiah Horton’s Team Chemistry

Alabama's Ty Simpson (15 celebrates with Isaiah Horton (1) following the College Football Playoff game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Isaiah Horton is the most notable and exciting recruit that A&M has landed. He is joining a decent wide receiver room with Mario Craver and Terry Bussey, who had a clear increase in production just last season

One huge factor in the signing of Horton was his connection with Marcel Reed. His spring chemistry with Reed has been incredibly well documented, and they still haven't played a college football game together.

The biggest question on the board is how well and how quickly his chemistry and connection with the star quarterback will translate to the field come fall.

1. Marcel Reed’s Ceiling as a Heisman Contender

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) throws a pass during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Marcel Reed truly proved how dominant he can be in the 2025 season, having been a Heisman favorite for several weeks leading up to the end of the year.

His biggest fault last year was his interception rate. When he was pressured, he threw several interceptions out of nerves.

Taking measures to eliminate this is one thing; growing as a quarterback is another. There are several steps he needs to take to be a true Heisman finalist, but his consistent growth has shown in his production, and fans can get excited that the coaching staff trusts him enough to build around him.

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