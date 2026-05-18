2 Answers, 2 Lingering Questions About the Texas A&M Depth Chart After Spring Camp

The Texas A&M Aggies are officially headed toward the summer offseason, with the depth chart filling itself out along the way. Many notable names have popped up over the course of spring camp, especially among the newcomers on the team.

Those newcomers will play a pivotal role once football season rolls around in September, filling gaps in the roster and ushering in new talent. In the era of transfer-heavy football teams, however, depth charts are filled with questions. This is especially true for a Texas A&M team that has fierce competition playing out for starting spots, with so much returning and incoming talent.

Even so, the Aggies have so far answered some questions — and are left with more to answer over the summer offseason.

An Explosive Offensive Room And A Potent Pass Rush Defense Have Been Secured

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks on during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

There's no question that quarterback Marcel Reed is ready to lead the Aggies into an offensively productive season in his last year before heading to the 2027 NFL Draft. With returning and incoming weapons to assist him in that mission, including the transfer of wide receiver Isaiah Horton and transfer tight end Houston Thomas, Texas A&M is sporting an offense that will be extremely difficult for any opponent to shut down.

Additionally, the pass rush defense is stacked with both veterans and transfer talent. Despite many notable defenders getting drafted to the NFL, the Aggies are looking to continue the dominance in the trenches that marked their successful 2025 regular season campaign and severely limited the productivity of the opposing team's run game consistently across the year. With returners like edge DJ Hicks and defensive tackle T.J. Searcy teaming up with transfers like edge Anto Saka and nose tackle CJ Mims, Texas A&M has the depth, experience, and talent to create an intimidating defensive interior.

Offensive Line Needs Gelling, Secondary Faces Tight Depth Chart Competition

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Dezz Ricks (2) looks on during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The two biggest questions that the Aggies will need to answer are factors that are critical to the game. The first is a recurring topic, yet it is integral to the security of Reed and the rest of the offense: How well will this offensive line full of transfers gel together?

It should be noted that the winningest teams in college football in 2025, namely Indiana, were teams that were full of experienced transfers put together over the offseason to create a superteam that rivalled the traditional model of developing young, inexperienced talent.

Elko's patchwork quilt offensive line won't be the first or the last, or even the only one to appear during this season, but it will be interesting to see how a group of guys that have spent the majority of their careers playing separately at different schools will turn into a position group defined by chemistry and balance.

Secondly, the secondary room is currently competing heavily for depth chart priority and Elko is tasked with assessing the wide array of talented and experienced players to determine who will take priority on the secondary. Cornerback Dezz Ricks already announced his return and will be a valuable veteran to lead downfield coverage in 2026, but the rest of the depth chart is equally mixed with longtime veterans, as well as transfers Rickey Gibson III and Tawfiq Byard.

There's no doubt that both the offensive line and the secondary are both highly-talented, experienced groups. It's just a matter of cohesiveness at this point, and the Aggies have a little over three months left to answer those questions.

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