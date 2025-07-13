Texas A&M LB Taurean York Receives Praise From Former 12th Man
Ever since his freshman season in College Station in 2023, Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York has been nothing short of excellent on the field despite already going through two different head coaches in his collegiate career.
The 2024 season saw the linebacker record 82 total tackles, including 9.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and even his first career interception in the Aggies' brilliant 38-23 win over the LSU Tigers.
And just like he was before the 2024 season, York was named a defensive team captain for the Aggies by head coach Mike Elko and the rest of the coaching staff.
York Got Props From Former Aggie LB Cullen Gillaspia
And his leadership in the team has become more and more evident, including to Aggie football players that graced the Kyle Field grass before York.
Among those is former Aggie linebacker and No. 12 jersey donner Cullen Gillaspia, who took the field for A&M from 2014 to 2018 under Kevin Sumlin and Jimbo Fisher.
In a recent interview with TexAgs, Gillaspia would give his praise to York and speak of his excitement for the team's 2025 campaign.
"Taurean York is an immeasurable player with what he does on and off the field," the former "12th Man" said. "We have a lot of returning and recruiting momentum. I have been watching Elko out of a clinic and what he has done this summer. Yeah, I'm drinking the Kool-Aid. Last year hurt. We weren't going to talk about it. But now we are in the dog days, and the hype train is coming."
Called a "natural leader" by his teammates, York has also received acclaim from his head coach Elko, who is on record with calling the Temple, TX native an "extremely intelligent kid."
"He sees the game of football really well. He's got a lot of natural instincts, which when you play the linebacker position is critical," Elko said during a spring press conference last year.
"We saw a young man that loved football. Not only to play, but to prepare. He gave great effort in everything he did," Elko said. "When you talked about captains and leadership, we want guys who are going to say and do the things that need to be said and done behind the scenes. He's not just a great communicator, but he has the respect from all of his teammates."
York and the Aggies begin their 2025 season with a hosting of the UTSA Roadrunners on August 30 at Kyle Field.