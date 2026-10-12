3 Citadel Offensive Players to Watch vs. Texas A&M

Texas A&M’s third and final non-conference game takes place at Kyle Field against The Citadel in a get-right game before a massive road test against an SEC heavyweight.

Before even thinking about that matchup, head coach Mike Elko and Co. looks at the competition coming into town, which has eyes on pulling off one of college football’s biggest upsets of the season.

The Maroon and White’s offense and defense have fared well against non-conference opponents and are 2-0. How does that become 3-0? It can start with limiting the explosiveness these three playmakers offer and giving them no chance to succeed.

Gavin Garcia, Running Back

Nov 8, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; The Citadel Bulldogs running back Garrison Johnson Sr. (22) runs the ball as Mississippi Rebels linebacker Andrew Jones (44) attempts to make the tackle during the third quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leading the Bulldogs in rushing this season is the ball carrier, Gavin Garcia. He is one of the offense's most trusted players in situations that plays need to be made. Garcia will likely be used a lot because of the lack of a pass game.

The senior from Catawissa, Pennsylvania, already has over 500 yards on the ground and has been one of this program's leading scorers this season. He is averaging over five yards per carry but will face an A&M defense stacked with depth up front.

Guys like DJ Hicks, Anto Saka, TJ Searcy, and Marco Jones will likely track him a lot in this contest, hoping to shut down any explosive plays he creates. With his speed and muscle, he can bounce outside with his vision and patience, but can he show it in front of the 12th Man that gives the home team a huge home-field advantage?

Quentin Hayes, Quarterback

Nov 8, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; The Citadel Bulldogs quarterback Quentin Hayes (17) passes the ball during warm ups prior to the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another star who gives this offense a spark is quarterback Quentin Hayes. He is a junior from Enterprise, Alabama, with a creative style of football. He brings a run-first style, but he can also thrive with his arm talent.

It is not always showcased the way he'd like, but when it is, secondaries better be ready because he will make them pay. The 6-foot-2 scrambler uses his feet well, makes good reads, and helps generate the run game with his mobility. He’ll extend plays and show the toughness to make something out of nothing. Although the numbers aren’t off the charts, he will add some numbers to the stat sheet and hope they go in his team's favor.

Going into Week 7, he sits at 49.2 percent completion, averaging 6.4 yards per pass. His season-long pass went for 55 yards, and he has thrown four touchdowns and two interceptions. This season, he’s also completed 31 of 63 passes.

Damir Abdullah, Wide Receiver

The Bulldogs don't have much of a passing game, but when they do, it involves getting Damir Abdullah going. This season, he has eight catches for 159 yards. He averages 19.9 yards per reception and might be featured early on in the morning.

Hayes will try to locate him when he drops back to pass, knowing it will be a tall task to get him the ball. With veterans like Marcus Ratcliffe, Dalton Brooks and Julio Humphrey in the secondary, the Aggies could have a tremendous day with the defensive scheme they throw at the Bulldogs.

From Los Angeles, California, the 6-foot-5 speedster is a solid route runner that does a lot of blocking in this style of offense The Citadel likes to run. When he does get the chance to showcase what he can do, he shows off his size and catch radius. Watch out for No. 82, who can make a difference for an offense looking to establish momentum early.

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