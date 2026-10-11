Texas A&M AP Top 25 Outlook After Ugly Missouri Loss

The Texas A&M Aggies loss to the Missouri Tigers marks the third dropped game of the year, with seemingly no answers on the horizon for the program.

Despite entering the season with high expectations, especially for returning quarterback Marcel Reed, he has been arguably the root of the problem for the struggling offense.

The Aggies will obviously continue to be unranked and are likely far from receiving any votes in the AP top 25 poll, but is there potentially an answer in the future?

How the Aggies Got Here

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) is sacked by Missouri Tigers defensive tackle Donta Simpson (8) (not pictured) during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aggies lost their third game of the season in another struggling offensive showing. The same recurring theme that has continued to rear its ugly head this season, and that remains the root of the problems, despite the expectations surrounding them entering the year.

In the latest affair, the 27-6 loss to the Missouri Tigers, the offense once again fell under a microscope. Reed would finish the game 19 for 39 through the air, with 187 yards and two touchdowns, and his completion percentage on the day would finish below 50 percent.

This was hardly the first sign of the offense being the problem this season, with three of the last four games resulting in losses for the program. This is the second straight loss this season, however, where the offense has finished with just six points.

The week four loss to the LSU Tigers was nearly the same story, with the Tigers winning 35-6 and the offense showing major signs of regression in the first half of the contest. Reed was once again unable to be accurate with his passes and was not helped by the offensive line, which struggled to create a consistent, clean pocket.

In the first loss of the season to the Kentucky Wildcats, who appear to be a top-25 ranked team this season, the offense did manage 21 points, but was unable to string together consistent drives throughout the game.

While the offense has been the main focus of the struggles, the defense, which is supposed to be the focus of head coach Mike Elko, has also shown signs of struggle, especially with so many new faces on that side of the ball.

Tigers running back Jamal Roberts finished the game with 222 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 6.5 yards a carry, a far cry from the stingy defense expected from the Aggies.

With six games left on the schedule, including three against ranked teams, the Aggies are at risk of potentially missing a bowl game this season if the issues are not fixed.

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