Beating Texas will always mean something different at Texas A&M. The Aggies don't need a conference championship or College Football Playoff appearance at stake to find motivation in a rivalry that has occupied a permanent place in College Station. "Saw Varsity's horns off" doesn't become any less relevant after a losing season.

Texas A&M safety Dalton Brooks understands what Friday's Lone Star Showdown means, even with the Aggies sitting at 4-7 and eliminated from bowl contention. A season that began with high hopes has plummeted toward the depths of the Earth, regardless of what happens against No. 5 Texas. Brooks believes one final victory would change the atmosphere surrounding a program that hasn't given its fans much to enjoy.

“It would be very good, you know, just to bring the energy up throughout the whole town honestly,” Brooks said Tuesday.

The Rivalry is More Than a Consolation Prize

Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko, left, shakes hands with Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian after the game. The Longhorns defeated the Aggies 17-7. at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Brooks acknowledged the rivalry's emotional weight without suggesting the Aggies should prepare any differently than they would for another opponent.

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“It’s a rivalry game, so you know the feelings are a little bit different, but you have the same feeling for every game,” Brooks said. “You want to treat every game the same and prepare the same for every game.”

Finding that balance might be hard for a team carrying four straight losses and a ton of poor performances into its final game of the season.

The past month has been brutal for Texas A&M. Its offense is completely in the dumps, scoring just seven points against Tennessee and another seven at Oklahoma. The return to the postseason that seemed possible at the beginning of the fall has been replaced by a winter without a bowl game, leaving Friday as the last chance to give fans something worth remembering.

Texas, meanwhile, arrives with a trophy at stake, as a win would guarantee the Longhorns a spot in the SEC Championship Game. The Longhorns have won both meetings since joining the conference and haven't lost to Texas A&M since 2010. For the Aggies, a win would end that drought while giving their biggest rival a really bad time at Kyle Field.

Mike Elko said Monday that beating Texas wouldn't earse what happened this season, and it wouldn't. Texas A&M still has major questions to address before 2027, beginning with an offense that has struggled regardless of who plays quarterback. But Brooks wasn't talking about fixing an entire program in one night. He was talking about what an unlikely win could do for the vibes. Because this season hasn't been fun, but Aggies fans who have endured it deserve a little bit of happiness before everything is said and done.

It wouldn't be a championship, but College Station could use something to celebrate.

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