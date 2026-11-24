Whether Texas A&M is ready or not, the Cotton Holdings Lone Star Showdown is here.

As atrocious as the A&M season has been, the team still has a prime opportunity to squander their biggest rival's College Football Playoff chances and score their first win over the Longhorns since the 2010 season.

That's a lot easier said than done, of course, as Steve Sarkisian and the Horns have worked tirelessly to avenge their CFP snub from last year, and with the struggles that the Aggies have suffered through this season, they're likely chomping at the bit to finish them off.

But alas, this is why the games are played and there are still plenty of variables to consider whenever the opening kick goes in the air in College Station Friday night.

Whoever Starts At Quarterback for Texas A&M vs. Colin Simmons

Texas Longhorns edge Colin Simmons (1) celebrates during the game between the Sooners and the Longhorns at Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is, of course, assuming Simmons is 100 percent and ready to go.

Very few players in recent times have impacted a defense quite like edge rusher Colin Simmons has for Texas, and he is making a very clear statement for SEC Defensive Player of the Year after narrowly missing out on the award last year to Texas A&M's Cashius Howell.

The ace defender has struggled with injuries this season, only appearing in seven matchups, but he has still remained the priority in the Texas pass rush with 32 tackles and 10.5 sacks to his name, 5.5 of those coming in the win against the Tennessee Volunteers.

Meanwhile, the Aggies don't even know who is going to be under center Friday night, at least per Mike Elko's most recent press conference.

Marcel Reed's experience against Simmons and the rest of the Longhorns defense could be a minor benefit, but his drastic regression almost has to point to Brady Hart, who didn't fare much better this past weekend in Norman against the Oklahoma Sooners.

Whoever it is that will be leading the offense, Simmons should be on the radar at all times.

Texas A&M's Run Game vs. Texas' Defensive Line

Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman David Stone (0) brings down Texas A&M Aggies running back KJ Edwards (0) during a college football game between the Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Texas A&M Aggies. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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For a repugnant A&M offense, this might be their best chance to establish some sort of offensive balance.

The tandem of Rueben Owens and true freshman KJ Edwards have been the silver lining for the Aggies thus far, with Edwards averaging 5.6 yards per carry and Owens leads the team with 517 yards.

A&M needs to establish the run early, primarily with Edwards' speed and agility, so that Texas doesn't get a chance to dicate the game with their defense.

If the Aggies can generate movement at the point of attack, get Edwards moving into the second level, and also use misdirection and outside-zone setups, then passing situations could become much more manageable.

But if Simmons and the rest of the Longhorns' defense stuff it early, it will be a long night at Kyle Field for the home team.

Texas A&M's Wide Receivers vs. Texas' Secondary

Texas Longhorns defensive backs Jelani McDonald (4) and Jordon Johnson-Rubell (23) tackle Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With many of the looks for this game going towards the quarterbacks and defensive lines, the match between A&M's wideouts and Texas' defensive backs gets heavily overlooked.

While the A&M offense has struggled to muster consistent involvement for the two of them, Mario Craver and Isaiah Horton have the two biggest receiving threats throughout the season.

Craver narrowly leads the Aggies in receiving yards over Horton, 438 to 433, while Horton's four touchdown catches barely beat out Craver's three for the team lead.

The biggest questions though are one, whoever starts at quarterback, can they get the ball out in a short period of time? And two, can they keep the ball out of the hands of Jelani McDonald?

McDonald, a senior defensive back out of Waco, currently leads the Burnt Orange with 84 total tackles and five interceptions, so if they get past Simmons at the defensive front, No. 4 is the next man to look out for, whether the ball is on the ground or in the air.

The 2026 Cotton Holdings Lone Star Showdown kicks off Friday night at 6:30 PM from Kyle Field in College Station.

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