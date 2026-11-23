With bowl eligibility out of the picture and one of the worst conference records in decades, Texas A&M football still has one last chance to end its season on a high note. The opportunity comes with arch-rival Texas coming to Kyle Field for the Lone Star Showdown, and while the Longhorns are looking to secure a spot in the College Football Playoff, the Aggies just want the win.

Head coach Mike Elko, after reaching the playoffs himself a season ago, has his unit at a 4-7 record, with all seven losses coming against Southeastern Conference competition. The Longhorns, however, have lost twice to unranked opponents, and the Aggies will be hungry to make it three such occasions en route to spoiling their admirable campaign.

So what is Texas bringing to the table against A&M, and what works in its favor as it looks to cap off a double-digit win season? Let's look at both sides of the ball and see what can flex its muscle against an Aggie unit that still hasn't found its identity on one side.

The Texas Offense

Nov 21, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the face of the Longhorns' offense, quarterback Arch Manning has had his share of highs and lows, but has stepped up when his team needs him most. The veteran from Louisiana has put together a stellar campaign with 21 passing touchdowns, linking up with eight different receivers, especially with Auburn transfer Cam Coleman.

Leading Texas pass-catchers with seven scores, Coleman has done exactly what the Longhorns' staff brought him in to do, which is to be the big-bodied target that Manning can go to. Rushing-wise, Arizona State transfer Raleek Brown has stood up to the RB1 role with swiftness and agility, racking up 585 yards and six scores.

Despite Coleman leading his crew in touchdowns, wide receivers Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley V surpass the junior in production each by over 200 yards, combining for well over 1,200 yards through the air.

Texas' Elite Defense

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Oct 10, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns edge Colin Simmons (1) and linebacker Rasheem Biles (3) and defensive back Derek Williams Jr. (2) tackle Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) during the game between the Sooners and the Longhorns at Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps the Aggies' biggest test so far, the Longhorns have a defense that is capable of shutting down even the most potent offenses. Unfortunately for A&M, it has one of the most stagnant. Defensive end Colin Simmons is among the top defenders in the entire country, tallying 10.5 sacks as he contends for SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Outside of Simmons, linebackers Rasheem Biles and Justin Cryer make up one of the best duos at their respective position in the SEC. Four interceptions and three forced fumbles are among their shared accolades, and the Aggies will have to find a way around them.

The Longhorns' secondary is nothing to simply glance over either, as it has picked off seven passes this season, five of which by defensive back Jelani McDonald.

Summing It Up

Nov 21, 2026; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko looks on during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the A&M defense has been coming into its own these last few weeks, its offense has been so stale that just two scores have often been enough to seal the Aggies' fate. Rattling Manning will be a difficult task, but a possible edge in the showdown.

However, if quarterback Marcel Reed or Brady Hart can't get anything going through the air, the cause may be lost from the start.

The Longhorns' defensive unit is among the most impenetrable, and if there's not a spark from the home team, a 4-8 record is just over the horizon.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.