One week remains in the college football season.

One quarterback will get the start for Texas A&M. The others won’t. Who will it be?

Will it be Marcel Reed, Brady Hart, or even Helaman Casuga? Head coach Mike Elko didn't say what the Aggies will do going into next week.

There are pros and cons. Advantages and disadvantages. Benefits and drawbacks.

With nothing really to play for besides pride next week after being eliminated from bowl contention, the Maroon and White have to solve an offensive problem that forces the coaches to make a tough decision. Here are a few arguments for and against starting Marcel Reed.

Why Start Marcel?

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks to pass against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First, the Aggies have a rival game coming up, and Reed has experience taking on the school in Austin. Look at the comments he made back in April 2026 when he was asked about the Longhorns and his disgust for them.

“I hate the color orange,” Reed said. “The colors just look ugly. Everywhere you go [in Austin], you see the color orange. Burnt orange? Who likes burnt orange? Texas, it’s the rival, bro. You gotta hate them.”

After losing the first two games to them in the first two years, the showdown is back. If there is a veteran on the team who understands the bad blood, it is Reed, who has added extra energy around this highly anticipated contest.

“We don’t like Texas,” Reed said. “I don’t like Texas. It sucks that we’ve lost to them twice. But they’re coming here this year, so they’re gonna have to pay. I’ve got something for them, for sure.”

One extra reason to maybe turn back to him.

The Nashville native has also seen many teammates suffer injuries he can't control, which has limited the reliable weapons he's had reps with during his time in Aggieland. That doesn’t excuse anything, but imagine if he had his boys like Terry Bussey, Ashton Bethel-Roman, and TK Norman, along with Mario Craver, who has played through multiple injuries; maybe things would be different.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Look at his production in recent weeks, too. Reed obviously had an awful drop-off in his first four games. His completion percentage took a massive dip, and in three of those four games, he had 20 or fewer rushing yards. After that rough stretch, he had two games that were arguably his best performances of the 2026-27 season, when he helped post 34 points on Arkansas and 41 on The Citadel.

After those games, he also took his offense on the road and kept the game competitive against ranked opponents too. Alabama and South Carolina were tight until late, and in the home game against Tennessee, Reed gave A&M a shot until the fourth quarter again. Even though in the last four games, A&M has been outscored in the fourth quarter 58-0.

Part of that falls on the coaches. Part of that falls on the defense not handling its business, and part of it could be put on him. Regardless, Reed has that proven production and experience in high-volume games against SEC opponents.

Throwing your backup quarterback in, or the third-string quarterback, against head coach Steve Sarkisian’s team might signal to the team in Austin that there isn’t enough trust and confidence that the offense can get it done with another engineer, and that perhaps isn’t the best idea.

Why Not Start Marcel?

If an A&M fan were asked why not to start Reed, they'd have several different answers. A common answer would be because he hasn’t been able to make those big plays with his arm this season. He has consistently thrown passes into the ground, over players’ heads, or into the hands of the opposing team. He has thrown nine interceptions through 11 games, and part of his issue has been not scanning the field well and making poor throws.

Another common answer is that it is time for Elko & Co. to give their younger players a shot and showcase what they can do out there. There is no guarantee they will even be wearing a Maroon and White jersey next season, so now is the time for the coaches to evaluate where they sit in live action and pitch either to keep them for next season or send them on.

Look at Hart and Casuga.

Those are two stars who haven’t had many reps on the field this season, and what better time than now to see what they can do before that time is wasted. If the coaches do not want to throw them out there, is that even fair to them when they could be developing elsewhere?

Furthermore, this might be the last time for Elko to see whether some of the coaching staff can piece together a better product with creative play calls that offer a different look to this offense than it has already seen. If Reed starts, everyone knows what he provides this Aggies' offense under offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins, so it could be time to see if Wiggins can work better with a different man under center.

With Reed out there, the offense hasn't been clicking, and the numbers show it too. A&M is 14th in the SEC in scoring offense, averaging 22.64 points. It gets worse, as they are also No. 15 in passing offense, averaging just 182.55 yards. On top of that, the offense averages just 6.1 yards per pass attempt and has only 11 passing touchdowns all year. A lack of explosive plays is also an issue, as they rank over 130th in the country, so the question remains whether it is Reed’s problem, the scheme, the execution, or the coaching.

Whoever Elko goes with, the Aggies have one game left, so the quarterback needs to make the best of that opportunity.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.