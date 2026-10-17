3 Matchups That Will Decide Texas A&M’s Week 7 Game vs. The Citadel

Texas A&M's third and final non-conference game of the regular season takes place this weekend against The Citadel.

Mike Elko will take on head coach Maurice Drayton in a game both coaches want for several reasons. As it stands, the Bulldogs are 2-4 while the Aggies are 3-3, so each program desperately needs a win to build on.

For that to happen, it comes down to how well the coaches can get their players to produce on the field and execute under pressure. These three matchups could determine how this game goes, and here are the ones to watch.

Quentin Hayes vs Marcel Reed

Oct 10, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) throws a pass against the Missouri Tigers during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Everything is on the table. Does that mean there could be a change at quarterback? Elko hasn’t made it public whether there will be one, based on all indications from his statements. After a lackluster month, whoever is going to be the guy under center must step it up because the season is moving forward with few results.

As of now, quarterback Marcel Reed is the starter. Without a doubt, he's taken a step in the wrong direction and regressed since the 11-2 season. Offensively, the Aggies need him at his best because if he isn’t, a Southern conference quarterback looking to make a monumental statement could outplay him.

With no run game and limited passing threat, the A&M defense has too much on its shoulders, so maintaining time of possession, converting first-and-third downs, and playing at an elite level is crucial.

David Olano vs Evan Kiely

Oct 10, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies kicker David Olano (24) scores a field goal against the Missouri Tigers during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arguably, the MVP of this A&M roster could be the special-teams guy. It is the kicker, David Olano, who has been perfect up to this point. Every time he goes out onto the field to attempt a field goal or extra point, he nails it. The program has greatly valued that after an up-and-down season with two kickers last year.

For The Citadel, kicker Evan Kiely is a junior from Turlock, California. This matchup is interesting because he is also perfect on his extra-point attempts and has been reliable for his team. He has drilled all 14 extra points and is similar to Olano, who has made all 19 of his extra point attempts.

Both have season-long field goals of 45 yards or longer. Olano's longest of the season was from 57 yards out. Kiely’s was from a distance as well. It was from 45 yards. Both could be heavily involved in the contest, so watch out for these two accurate kickers' strong legs.

Gavin Garcia vs Rueben Owens II

Two running backs with 70 or more carries will be featured on Saturday. The matchup features Rueben Owens and Gavin Garcia, who will both be ball carriers in the non-conference square-off.

The numbers show both are downfield runners who love to truck defenders without hesitation. Both are powerful, patient, disciplined, and fast.

Garcia has 111 carries for 579 yards and six touchdowns, while Owens has 74 carries for 304 yards and one touchdown. Whichever running back can get help from their offensive line and get a burst of speed might determine how well each offense does. It’s a great battle to watch as the game unfolds.

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