Mike Elko Is Facing a Test That Won't Show Up in the Standings

While a drop-off in production for Texas A&M football was expected, given so much talent departing to the NFL this last offseason, perhaps no one could have imagined it would be this drastic. A dismal 1-3 record in Southeastern Conference play, one of the worst passer ratings in the entire country and a wholly stagnant offense are all just parts of what has derailed a program set on reaching the College Football Playoff for two consecutive seasons.

Head coach Mike Elko has made clear his own blame for the struggles, and while admirable, he has missed the most glaring change fans and critics alike have been calling for: a change at quarterback. His now-veteran passer, Marcel Reed, has regressed in almost every single core quarterback statistic and ranks near or at the very bottom in all SEC metrics.

The Citadel is clearly outmatched, even with the countless problems the Aggies are having, but the record won't necessarily point out Elko's full response to the adversity if a major move isn't made. If he and A&M want credibility for their approach to the issues, perhaps it's time to see what the other passers have in store.

Statistical Improbabilty

Oct 10, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) drops back to pass against the Missouri Tigers during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The current state of the offense under Reed has been a mess, to say the least. Ranking in the bottom four of all FBS teams in terms of explosive plays, the Aggies haven't been able to get any traction whatsoever out of their QB1, and perhaps the experiment has fully run its course. Apart from the season opener against Missouri State, Reed has turned the ball over at least once and has failed to pass over 200 yards in the Aggies' two ranked matchups.

His 99.23 passer rating against Power 4 competition is the lowest in America, and therefore would be almost impossible for backups Brady Hart or Helaman Casuga to match. Trotting Reed out under center against the Citadel's FCS defense simply would not provide the jump necessary to contend with their remaining SEC schedule, but putting in the young bucks would give crucial reps should a rebound ever take place.

Hart has seen limited action this season, throwing for a touchdown and a pick in just nine pass attempts, but if Elko & Co. want to look committed to winning, then perhaps throwing Casuga into the fray is the way to go. A former borderline five-star prospect out of the state of Utah, he was brought in to be the quarterback of the future for the Aggies, and without much to lose, a chance to prove himself could make all the difference.

Of course, appeasing the masses is not normally the job of a head football coach, but stuck at a 3-3 record, sometimes the only option ends up doing just that. Reed has been given half a season's worth of chances to make a change, but as of now, there have been no signs of progress, meaning desperate times are calling for desperate measures.

Whether it's Hart or Casuga slinging the rock against the Citadel, the reps will make all the difference, especially with a trip to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, looming just over the horizon.

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