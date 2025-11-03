Texas A&M Offensive Line Leading Team To Remarkable 8-0 Start
Texas A&M is ranked No. 3 in the country as it is off to an 8-0 start for the first time since 1992 under just the second year of Mike Elko. It seems like all the pieces of the puzzle are coming together, especially in the second half of the Aggies' most recent win against LSU.
Despite Marcel Reed throwing two interceptions in the first half versus the Tigers, after halftime, the Aggies came out blazing as they scored 35 points. Once the offense, defense and special teams all came together, this truly looked like an impressive Texas A&M team.
A huge part of this team that gets swept under the rug is the veteran offensive line, one that returned most players from last season, allowing them to fully trust one another. They have been excellent this season as they have their eyes set on the Joe Moore Award, an award that is awarded to the best offensive line in college football.
Outstanding Offensive Line
This group is led by team captains Trey Zuhn III and Ar'Maj Reed-Adams, who have both had incredible careers at Texas A&M. The entire offensive line has been nothing short of amazing this season as they have protected Reed in the pocket, only allowing seven sacks on the season, the lowest in the Southeastern Conference.
The offensive line has also been able to open up many routes for the Aggie offense, as A&M ranks third in the SEC in rushing yards per game, averaging 200.13. The Aggies have put up 1601 rushing yards this season, led by Rueben Owens II, who has been incredible, putting up 443 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
Without the veteran offensive line, rush opportunities would be extremely hard to come by, yet their blocking abilities are one of the best in the country. The Aggies have been putting the ball in the end zone this season and scoring well above their opponents as they rank second in the conference in points per game with 37.75.
All in all, Texas A&M would not be able to be this successful on offense this season without this offensive line that has been nothing short of incredible. The veteran group continues to protect the quarterback and open up rushing opportunities that eventually leads the team to make it down the field and get in the end zone for much needed points.