3 Reasons Texas A&M's Anto Saka Will Be Unstoppable Force Next Season

The Texas A&M Aggies had one of the best seasons in program history last year, capped off by their first trip to the College Football Playoff, but ultimately ended in heartbreak as they were eliminated in the first round.

That success was fueled by one of the top defensive groups in the country, especially along the defensive line. Replacig that production was never going to be easy, so head coach Mike Elko turned to the transfer portal for answers.

However, they believe they found a solution to the edge of their defensive line in Anto Saka, and here are three reasons he will be an unstoppable force for the Aggies

Development in College Station

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko on the field in the second half of a game against the Samford Bulldogs at Kyle Field. | Joseph Buvid-Imagn Images

The Aggies have become accustomed to having one of the nation's most staunch defensive fronts under Elko, and that starts with his philosophy on coaching the group. They are trained to cause havoc and be ball-hawks, forcing pressure onto opposing offenses, never allowing them to be comfortable throughout the game.

That sentiment was echoed by Saka when he chose the Aggies, wanting to be part of a defense that gave quarterbacks nightmares, and he believes the program will shape him. He has the frame and skills to be an NFL talent, but with the Aggies development, he could become a monster.

Turning Heads During Spring

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) is tackled by Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) during the second half of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

It didn't take long for Saka to make his presence known on campus, being one of the bright spots along the defensive line during the annual Maroon & White spring game. He led the scrimmage with two tackles for loss, while also attributing one sack, and finishing with three tackles.

He worked through chip blocks from tight ends and handily beat tackles on outside rushes, including forcing a quarterback hurry that nearly led to an interception. He was one of the key bright spots on the Aggies defense that was otherwise quiet during the game, and with an early look into how effective he could be, it could be a big year.

A Simple Change in Use

Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Michael Kilbane (96) celebrates with Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Anto Saka (42) after the Wildcats defeated the Utah Utes 14-7 to win the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Saka was one of the most intriguing names before the season began last year, with many already recognizing his frame and talent could make him a top NFL draft pick. However, a regression led him to play one more season, and those problems could be adjusted to misuse from the Wildcats of his skill set.

Their defensive scheme used stunts and twists, which often put him against the interior of the offensive line rather than a one-on-one matchup on the outside against a tackle, which he dominates. The Aggies plan to use him that way now, and in doing so, could unleash a new level to how productive he can be against an offense.

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