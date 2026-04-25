Why Cashius Howell’s Departure Won't Hurt Texas A&M as Much as You Think

Texas A&M produced two consensus All-Americans in the same season for the first time since 2021. Like Kenyon Green and DeMarvin Leal, the offensive-defensive duo of Cashius Howell and KC Concepcion made the Aggies a force on both sides of the ball.

Howell led the SEC in sacks during the regular season and was the first unanimous All-American for Texas A&M since punter Braden Mann in 2018. He is the first defensive lineman in school history to do so — a feat even Myles Garrett did not accomplish.

It will be a challenge to fill Howell’s shoes, but he broke out after Shemar Stewart and Nic Scourton were selected in the 2025 NFL draft. Texas A&M has some talented players waiting in the wings again, which could help ease the transition once more.

Texas A&M Has Plan in Place To Replace Cashius Howell

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell reacts after sacking Auburn Tigers quarterback Jackson Arnold during the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Howell became the first Texas A&M player to break double-digit sacks since Landis Durham in 2017 and the first in Mike Elko’s tenure as A&M's defensive coordinator or head coach. His skill as a pass rusher and explosive first step are uncommon at the college level, and he may have been a first-round pick if not for his shorter arms.

The Aggies, though, have long prioritized the trenches and depth along the defensive line. With Elijah Robinson back on the staff serving as the co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach — having coached in Aggieland from 2018–23 — Texas A&M’s defensive front is under strong leadership.

With a talented and experienced coaching staff in place, Texas A&M may be built to withstand the challenge of losing a talented pass rusher like Howell. While they will likely be unable to replace his production 1-to-1, the defensive line depth looks like a strong point for the Aggies.

One player who impressed during the offseason and the Maroon & White Game was Anto Saka. The edge rusher transferred from Northwestern this offseason and has shown talent as a pass rusher. He is an explosive player with some eye-popping plays, and he could be in line for a career year.

Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Anto Saka and defensive back Damon Walters celebrate after a defensive stop against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. | Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At Northwestern, Saka had 12 sacks and 14 tackles for a loss in three seasons, posting a career high of 5.5 sacks as a redshirt freshman. His 84.1 PFF pass-rush grade in 2025 was tied for eighth in the Big 10,

“One thing about A&M, I know that they're going to come out here and play defense, especially within these last couple years,” Saka said to the media on April 9. “They put a lot of guys in my position into the league, and that's something that I wanted to be a part of. I love how disruptive they are and how they get off the ball, how they get to how they get to the quarterback.”

This “disruptive” style of play is a perfect fit for Saka, who excelled as a looper and stunter for Northwestern. Texas A&M under Elko has achieved high sack totals even without having a star pass-rusher, often exceeding the sum of its parts.

In 2025, only Texas Tech (19.3%) had a higher “havoc rate” than Texas A&M (19.1%) — a stat that quantifies how many plays result in negative outcomes for the opposing offense, such as turnovers, tackles for loss and pass breakups. This disruptive play style has translated year over year.

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Marco Jones lines up during the game between the Aggies and the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

However, it is not as though the Aggies lack the talent to elevate this system. TJ Searcy is returning as a full-time starter after lining up opposite Howell in 2025. He recorded 6.5 tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks while developing as a run defender. He will need to develop his pass-rushing skill set.

Marco Jones is another returning player whom the Aggies hope will elevate his game in his sophomore season. He showed flashes as a freshman, suiting up for all 13 games and recording a 10.6.% pressure rate. He shared that he learned from Howell last season, including making every move on the field intentional.

With a strong interior anchored by DJ Hicks and transfer additions Angelo McCullom, CJ Mims and Brandon Davis-Swain, the Aggies defensive line should be able to hold up in Howell’s absence.

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