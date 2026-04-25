The Next Texas A&M Player Who Could Follow Cashius Howell to the NFL

The Texas A&M Aggies have prided themselves over the year on having one of college football's most stout defenses, which was their biggest component in driving them to the program's first College Football Playoff appearance.

Now, though, one of that group's most significant pieces, Cashius Howell, will be gone for next season after he was selected in the NFL Draft. Head coach Mike Elko, though, has his team primed to reload and contend once again, even with Howell's departure.

Finding a replacement was going to be tough, but the Aggies feel confident that their addition of Anto Saka can fill that void, and he can follow Howell's footsteps to be the next great edge defender taken in the NFL Draft.

Why Anto Saka Could Follow Howell's Path

Purdue Boilermakers running back Devin Mockobee (45) looks at Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Anto Saka (4) during a run in the second quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Howell was one of college football's most dominant defensive players last season, single-handedly changing games with his presence off the edge for the Aggies' defense, and making that unit one of the country's most stingy units for the entire season. Saka, though, could find himself replicating nearly the same production numbers Howell did, and making just as big an impact as well.

Saka was already viewed as a potential top prospect while at Northwestern, but he failed to live up to the expectations placed upon him before the season began. Fortunately for him, though, the talent is still there, which is what makes him an even more intriguing prospect for next season.

He is explosive off the line of scrimmage and is able to dominate 1-on-1 matchups against offensive tackles the same way Howell did. At 6-foot-4, 255 pounds, he is a physically imposing player, combining strength and twitchiness to give him an edge on defense. It's his technical ability and football IQ that could be the piece that holds him back from being dominant at the next level.

Thankfully for Saka, though, Elko and his staff made a name for themselves for being able to develop players into some of the top defensive edge rushers around the country. Their track record speaks for itself, and with Saka having the intangibles already to be an elite pass rusher, the Aggies could fine-tune him and turn him into a dominant player in all facets of the game, the same way Howell was in College Station.

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