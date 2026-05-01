This Transfer Made A Bigger Impact Than Expected in Texas A&M’s Spring Game

Get used to hearing Isaiah Horton’s name.

If you’ve never heard his name, you do now.

What an outing he had in his debut under head coach Mike Elko, as he has found the right home where he hopes will bring out the best of his skill set.

Texas A&M football knew that it was going to hit the jackpot in the transfer portal when that time arose, and it certainly did after what the Alabama transfer did on the field as he was a member of Team Maroon. Horton mentioned after the game that it was important to him to come out and make an early impression.

“It was really important to me,” Horton said. “It's my new home. Putting on a show for the fans and my teammates, as well.”

Horton’s Stellar Skills

Alabama 's Isaiah Horton (1) celebrates an Alabama touchdown during the College Football Playoff game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday Dec. 19, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Right off the bat, the Alabama transfer showed why he was the perfect addition to the wide receiver room and how he would fit in. The chemistry and charisma were already there, even if he wasn’t working with quarterback Marcel Reed. Instead, it was the expected backup quarterback for next season, Brady Hart.

Opening up the morning, the Nashville, Tennessee native started the first drive out by lining up for a specific route he had been waiting for, which was part of the script, and he knocked his job out of the park. On a 16-yard floater from Hart, Horton hauled in his first ball deep, tippy-toeing out of bounces to the left side, which was enough for a first down at the 41-yard line.

After recording his first unofficial catch with A&M, he went out on another drive at the end of the first quarter on a third-and-6, catching a 33-yard pass that was highly contested and showed off his huge hands and eye coordination to locate the football.

“I knew I had it,” Horton said. “It was a great ball by Brady Hart. I just tracked it and caught the ball.”

His last catch of the afternoon came when Hart slung a beautiful ball to the left side that went down as a 30-yard catch with coverage against linebacker Ray Coney.

On a day where the 12th Man was thrilled to evaluate what the 2026-27 team looked like, Horton definitely stamped his name as that stud who will be tough to limit in coverage, as his physicality and acceleration were on full display.

The 6-foot-4 weapon recorded three receptions for 79 yards with 16 yards after the catch. Watch out for Horton, as his reliable hands, amazing catch radius, and elite route running could be one of the nation’s best come this season.

“He has had a great spring, and we expect him to be a major player for us this fall,” Elko said.

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