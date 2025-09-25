Texas A&M Football's Post-Bye Week Results Since 2020
The No. 9 Texas A&M Aggies, still likely riding on the high of their incredible win against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish a couple of weeks ago, return to College Station to play host to the Auburn Tigers in what will be the Aggies' first conference game after enjoying a bye week last Saturday.
While the Aggies took the time to correct some mental mistakes, according to head coach Mike Elko, their opposition had quite the competition in Norman against the Oklahoma Sooners and Heisman favorite quarterback John Mateer, which resulted in a 24-17 loss for Hugh Freeze's Tigers.
With the Maroon and White getting the week off, some may wonder how A&M will be affected by the bye, but if history proves itself right, then the Aggies should be looking at a favorable matchup against the first of their three Tigers opponents on the year.
Texas A&M is 5-1 After Bye Weeks in the 2020s
Under head coaches Jimbo Fisher and Elko during the 2020s decade, the Fightin' Farmers have fared well in bye week comebacks, winning five of six games in this decade, a positive for the team as they open up conference play at Kyle Field this weekend.
Here is a breakdown of those six games since 2020:
2024, vs. New Mexico State Aggies
In a battle of the Aggies, Texas A&M emerged as the superior team after Marcel Reed threw for 268 yards and two touchdowns while tight end Theo Melin Ohrstrom saw a breakout game that resulted in the Swede catching five passes for 111 yards during the team's 38-3 blowout of their fellow Aggies from New Mexico State, which served as A&M's final win of the 2024 season, a silver lining in the midst of a rough slide for the team during Mike Elko's first year.
2024, at Mississippi State Bulldogs
The Aggies received two byes in 2024, the first coming against the Bulldogs in a conference matchup.
At this point, Conner Weigman was still leading the offense, and completed 15 of 25 passes for 217 yards and Le'Veon Moss added two touchdowns as the Aggies came away with the 34-24 win in Starkville in a game that saw future Aggie Mario Craver catch a four-yard pass from quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr. in the waning moments of the first half, a game that would eventually persuade Craver to enter the transfer portal and head to Aggieland.
2023, vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
On a sunny Saturday morning in late October 2023, the Aggies got off to a hot start against the Gamecocks, leading 21-7 at halftime and winning 30-17 after the defense sacked Spencer Rattler four times and A&M wideout Ainias Smith caught six passes for 118 yards and a touchdown, avenging their losses in the two games prior to the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide and No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers.
2022, at South Carolina Gamecocks
In the midst of an injury-plagued 2022 year for the Maroon and White under Jimbo Fisher, this outing against the Gamecocks wasn't as successful, despite De'Von Achane's 99-yard performance on the ground with a touchdown, South Carolina got off to a quick start with wide receiver Xavier Leggette returning the game's opening kick 100 yards to the house, which evidently set the mood for the rest of the game as South Carolina defeated the Aggies 30-24, their first ever win against the Farmers.
2021, vs. Auburn Tigers
After the two teams traded field goals for the first three quarters, A&M defensive lineman Jayden Peevy strip sacked Bo Nix and defensive end Micheal Clemons recovered the loose ball and took it back 24 yards for the Aggie touchdown, with Zach Calzada finding Ainias Smith for the two-point conversion to put the seal on a 20-3 against the same team they hope to repeat that result against this Saturday.
2020, vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the 2020 edition of the Southwest Classic to take place in College Station rather than at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, quarterback Kellen Mond completed 21 of 26 passes for three touchdowns, two of them to tight end Jalen Wydermyer, as the Aggies took their ninth consecutive victory against the Pigs in their storied rivalry in a 42-31 affair.
The Aggies will meet Auburn this Saturday at 2:30 PM, hoping to improve their post-bye record to 6-1.