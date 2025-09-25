What Happened Last Time Between Texas A&M and Auburn?
The Texas A&M Aggies and Auburn Tigers didn't have much history before the former joined the SEC in 2012, but they certainly do now that they've been in the same conference for over a decade.
The two former SEC West rivals have played in each of the past 14 seasons, and there have been some thrilling games in that span. That was especially the case early on, as the games in 2013 and 2014 were both shootouts with significant national championship implications.
However, the latest meeting between the Aggies and Tigers might've been the best one yet.
Auburn Took Down Texas A&M in 4OT Thriller Last Year
The game in question took place on Nov. 23, 2024, when the Tigers defeated the Aggies 43-41 after four overtimes in an instant classic.
Despite a 44-20 loss to South Carolina three weeks prior, Texas A&M was still very much in the race for the SEC Championship Game, and the College Football Playoff by extension. No matter the result of this game, the Aggies would've been in the SEC Championship Game as long as they defeated Texas in the final game of the regular season.
That said, there was no excuse for how flat the Aggies came out in this game. The Tigers jumped out to a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter and racked up 217 yards of offense on their first three drives.
It seemed like it was going to be a blowout at Jordan-Hare Stadium, but then the Aggies finally settled in. They reeled off 21 unanswered points in about 12 minutes of game time to tie the game in the middle of the third quarter, and even took the lead with about four minutes left in regulation thanks to Amari Daniels' eight-yard touchdown run. However, the Tigers ran a successful two-minute drill and sent the game to overtime with a field goal in the final seconds.
Both teams scored touchdowns in the first overtime and field goals in the second. After both came up short in the third overtime, Auburn converted in the fourth to take a two-point lead. Marcel Reed's pass then fell incomplete to end the game.
Reed completed 22 of 35 passes for 297 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Noah Thomas, easily the Aggies' best wide receiver last season, had five receptions for 124 yards and two touchdowns, while Daniels ran for 90 yards and a score.
For the Tigers, Payton Thorne completed 19 of 31 passes for 301 yards, two touchdowns (both to Cam Coleman) and an interception. Jarquez Hunter ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns.
Both teams are very different now than they were then, but if Saturday's game is anything like the last one, fans are in for a treat.