Texas A&M Transfers Make Instant Impact With Explosive Plays vs UTSA

The Aggies struck very quickly against UTSA.

North Carolina State Wolfpack receiver KC Concepcion (10) celebrates after a touchdown against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the first half at Carter-Finley Stadium / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
What a start to the 2025 season for the Texas A&M Aggies. All offseason, the Aggies have been hyped up as one of the teams that most benefited from the transfer portal.

It was presented as all smoke by many, but NC State transfer wide receiver KC Concepcion quickly proved that notion wrong in the best way possible for the 12th Man.

In his Texas A&M debut, Concepcion got Kyle Field and the 12th Man rocking when he returned a punt 80 yards for the first Texas A&M touchdown of the 2025 season. Shortly after, Mississippi State transfer wide receiver Mario Craver took a screen pass 24 yards to the end zone.

KC Concepcion’s Dynamic Play For Texas A&M

A view of the fans and students and the 12th man
A view of the fans and students and the 12th man logo sign during the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the New Mexico Lobos at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Aggies went out this offseason and got arguably the best receiver that was in the transfer portal. Before becoming an Aggie, Concepcion spent two seasons with the NC State Wolfpack, where he did it all. He recorded two rushing touchdowns with 36 yards on the ground and amounted to 460 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns in his last season with the Wolfpack. 

“KC has been phenomenal,”A&M offensive coordinator Collin Klein said in a press conference on April 1. “We’ve moved him all over the place, playing him all over the field… One of the best competitors I’ve been around at the receiver position.”

Little did Klein know, Concepcion’s impact would affect the game sooner on special teams. After fielding the second UTSA punt of the game, Concepcion stepped up the middle of the coverage before accelerating down the right sideline all the way to the house.

After the Aggies gave up a field goal, they drove down the field and Craver capped it off with a 24-yard, YAC-heavy touchdown reception on a screen pass delivered by quarterback Marcel Reed to give the Aggies a 14-3 lead.

In just seven games in Starkville, Craver racked up 368 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 17 receptions, ranking fourth nationally in yards per catch.

Last season, Reed was expected to take a step forward in the passing game, and coach Mike Elko went out and got him some weapons to aid in that process. To say that Craver and Concepcion are not making major contributions would be an understatement. At the time of writing, Reed has completed eight of his 10 passing attempts for 86 yards and a touchdown in the first game of year two as Texas A&M’s starter.

Published
