3 Things That Will Decide Texas A&M vs South Carolina

If Texas A&M wants any shot at winning, it must address at least one of these issues to pull off its first ranked win of the season against South Carolina.

This Aggie team has multiple flaws, and it is hard to diagnose just one as the primary issue. If head coach Mike Elko can steer this ship in the right direction before the year is over, getting the run and pass games going effectively, along with better coverage responsibility, will help the season before it sinks entirely.

The Maroon and White have not been efficient over the last several weeks moving the chains and certainly haven't seen the quarterback at his best. Pass defense has been slacking too, with many wide receivers finding open space and having success, so this weekend’s contest boils down to those three key areas.

A&M’s Run Game

Oct 3, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back KJ Edwards (0) scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the first couple of weeks were a little shaky, the running back room saw injuries and significant changes that affected the run game. At the start of the year, Rueben Owens was the No. 1 running back, but after a few younger up-and-coming stars got more reps and playing time, the depth chart started shifting, including KJ Edwards powering his way to the top.

Something had to change to establish the run game, and the Aggies' best chance lately was Edwards because of how explosive he has been and how well he has been graded. His career-long carry came against The Citadel: a 34-yard gain and the longest rush any running back has had all season.

Jamarion Morrow has also been the go-to man in the red zone this season, and he comes across as the guy who can plow through traffic and use his low center of gravity to his advantage. He had a three-score afternoon vs. The Citadel and proved why his vision and lower-body strength matter in the run game.

A&M’s running numbers have been decent but not off the charts, averaging 4.1 yards per carry. They also are posting 155.4 rushing yards per game with 14 touchdowns. For there to be much shot at keeping it close, they have to run the football better to open up the pass, which hasn't lived up to all the hype it did going into the season.

Quarterback Play

Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed (10) is tackled behind the line of scrimmage on a running play by Alabama linebacker Caleb Woodson (7) at Saban Field at Bryant Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated Texas A&M 31-20. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Elko has been clear about who his quarterback is moving forward: Marcel Reed. He has yet to make backup Brady Hart the starter for the Aggies, but he has let him show what he can do in late-quarter situations when the Aggies have a comfortable lead.

“The challenge to him has been if you want opportunities, there is a level we need to see to be able to do that,” Elko said about Hart in Monday’s press conference. “We think Brady gets a ton of opportunities to show where he’s at.”

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Reed has shown where he is this far into the season with eight touchdowns and eight interceptions. He hasn’t been super accurate, but he hasn’t gotten much help from his offensive line either. Right now, his QBR is only 42.4, which is 100th in the country. Not great.

Guess how many times Reed has had a game passing for 300+ yards? None. How many times has he had a game with more than three touchdowns? None. How many games has he had without a turnover and without being sacked? Only three.

Whether the struggles on offense circle back to the quarterback, the play calling, or something else, something has to change, and not much has happened with A&M sitting at 4-4 and not much to lose.

Secondary Coverage

Sep 12, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Julio Humphrey (6) celebrates with teammates after running an interception back for a touchdown against Arizona State Sun Devils at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not a ton of positives have come from a secondary that was supposed to be Elko’s best since he became a coach at A&M. Lots of miscommunications and confusion have occurred, and that goes along with lots of explosive plays being allowed.

Just look at what started with Arizona State and ended with what Alabama did to wear down this secondary and make them embarrassed by the performances they have had that have raised major questions.

Against the Sun Devils, Reed Harris broke free and excelled in his late separation, posting a season-long 58-yard catch and a season-high nine receptions for 189 yards. Not great, but the Aggies escaped late for the win.

Then came the Aggies' first SEC conference game of the year, where the Wildcats' wide receivers had a solid outing: DJ Miller recorded five catches for 96 yards, including a 53-yard grab.

Don’t forget the game where LSU wide receivers made quarterback Sam Leavitt look good on one healthy leg, while the secondary gave up over 300 yards. Jackson Harris put up his second-best performance of the year: six catches for 163 yards, including a key fourth-and-short that turned into a 57-yard score.

This past game against Alabama was also supposed to be a lighter load for the Aggies’ pass coverage as wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams was absent after an injury had kept him off the field. That obviously didn’t slow down the connection between wide receiver Rico Scott and quarterback Keelon Russell. Scott finished with six catches for 156 yards and tore apart the defense.

Now the question remains: can South Carolina do the same, and if so, who will it be? Will guys like Julio Humphrey and Dalton Brooks find ways to limit the explosives? Can Marcus Ratcliffe and Dezz Ricks be on their A game and quiet down the opposing offense? Everyone will find out Saturday afternoon at Williams-Brice Stadium.

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