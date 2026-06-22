3 Way-Too-Early Bold Predictions For Texas A&M Next Season

After years of waiting, the Texas A&M Aggies found the success on the football field that the program had been eagerly craving, capped off by the school's first ever College Football Playoff appearance.

That success, though, doesn't guarantee anything for the upcoming season, something that head coach Mike Elko is blissfully aware of. After spending the offseason retooling, and learning the identity of the new roster, the Aggies will have question marks to answer when the year kicks off.

Looking to show that last year wasn't a flash in the pan, but rather, the beginning of consecutive succesful seasons, here are three too-early bold predictions for the Aggies 2026 season.

Anto Saka Finally Breaks Out

Northwestern defensive lineman Anto Saka speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

The Aggies have become accustomed to fielding one of the best defenses in the country, powered by a defensive front that strikes fear into opposing offenses. Much of that group, though, departed for the NFL Draft, and Elko needed to bring in new talent to the roster who could find the same success.

Enter Saka, one of the most intriguing NFL Draft prospects who has all the characteristics of being a dominant player at the next level, but he has not yet put it all together for a season. Now, with the Aggies, he is looking to change that and be the next great defensive player to come through College Station. He has the talent, and an offseason with Elko could be the difference maker.

Aggies have Two 1,000 Yard Receivers

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) runs with the ball past Miami Hurricanes defensive back Xavier Lucas (6) during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Quarterback Marcel Reed took a huge step forward last year and had one of the best receiver duos in the country in Mario Craver and KC Concepcion, who both finished with 900 yards on the season. While the latter of those targets is now in the NFL, the Aggies replaced him with Isaiah Horton, who already flashed his potential this spring.

With Craver returning and Horton poised for a breakout, the Aggies will lean on them in the passing game. Reed should continue to improve as the game continues, slowing down for him, and if that happens, his top two targets should surpass 1,000 yards on the year.

The Lone Star Showdown Will Be For a Spot in the SEC Championship

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) is sacked by Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Cashius Howell (18) in the third quarter of the Lone Star Showdown at Kyle Field. | Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

One of the best rivalries in college football is in full swing, and the college football world has been eagerly waiting for the game's stakes to rise, potentially with a postseason spot on the line. The Texas Longhorns have a loaded roster, and the Aggies have an easy path to success on their schedule.

The two teams will square up Thanksgiving week, and if both seasons go to plan, it should be for a spot in the SEC Championship. The two titans of the Lone Star State will face off with the ultimate bragging rights on the line, and a trip to Atlanta to follow.

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